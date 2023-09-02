North Texas seemed to have everything set up perfectly for a landmark day in program history on Saturday.
Eric Morris, UNT’s new coach, made his debut against Cal, the first Power Five conference team to play the Mean Green on their home field since Indiana in 2011.
That field was renamed DATCU Stadium just days ago in a landmark deal for the program. The game was also UNT’s first as a member of the American Athletic Conference.
The good feelings from it all fizzled in a flash when UNT was blasted 58-21, chasing most of the 21,350 fans who turned out by early in the second half.
“Atrocious,” Morris said. “Not another word comes to mind. We were really, really bad on a lot of different levels. Now we have some gauge of where we are at.
“Unfortunately, we’re a lot further behind than where I want.”
The problems UNT ran into were almost too many to count.
Cal rolled up a whopping 357 yards and six touchdowns rushing. UNT managed just 41 rushing yards and was shut out in the second half.
“I don’t know what happened in the second half,” UNT wide receiver Ja’Mori Maclin said. “We made mistakes as a team, and I made mistakes myself.”
The outcome was even more surprising considering Cal lost starting quarterback Sam Jackson V in the first half.
Morris named Jackson’s running ability as a key concern for the Mean Green.
The quarterback running game wasn’t as a big factor when Ben Finley came into the game.
Cal simply shifted gears and continued to roll. Jaydn Ott rushed for 188 yards and two touchdowns behind a Golden Bears line that gave Finley the time he needed to pick apart UNT’s defense on his way to throwing for 279 yards.
“It was a technique thing,” UNT linebacker Jaylen Smith said of the Mean Green’s struggles against the run. “We have to work on our gaps, alignment and assignments. They didn’t do anything we didn’t practice.”
UNT wasn’t much better offensively.
The hope was the Mean Green would field a potent spread offense they will need to keep up with teams like Cal. Throwing the ball will be a big part of the plan, but UNT still intends to take advantage of a talented group of four returning running backs, who combined for 2,391 rushing yards last season.
The Mean Green didn’t come close to reaching that goal. UNT averaged 1.5 yards per carry. Isaiah Johnson posted the Mean Green’s most explosive run of the night. It covered 8 yards.
“We didn’t get great movement upfront to open up lanes,” Morris said.
UNT was in the game for much of the first half despite those struggles. Maclin hauled in a 59-yard touchdown strike from Stone Earle to tie the game at 14-14 in the second quarter.
The game turned when Cal scored three touchdowns in the final 7:30 of the half to take a 33-21 lead.
Cal answered Maclin’s touchdown with a 26-yard scoring run from Isaiah Ifanse after taking a gamble on a fourth-and-2 situation.
Ifanse broke through the middle of UNT’s defense and carried multiple defenders into the end zone.
The play seemed to spark Cal, which added a 66-yard touchdown run by Ott.
UNT’s defense came up with its biggest play of the first half a short time later when linebacker Smith forced an Ott fumble that safety Logan Wilson recovered at Cal’s 24.
Earle found tight end Xavier Kautai for a 21-yard touchdown to pull UNT within 27-21 with 1:47 left.
That was just enough time for Cal to march 75 yards. Ifanse scored on an 8-yard run with seven seconds left.
“The end of the first half changed momentum, no doubt,” Morris said. “We cut it to a one-score game. They drove down in pretty easy fashion. We never had any momentum after that on either side.”
Cal continued to pour it on in the second half and went over the 300-yard mark with its sixth rushing touchdown of the game, a 5-yard run from Ashton Stredick.
UNT planned to find quarterback Chandler Rogers playing time heading into the game. He came on in the second half but couldn’t change the Mean Green’s fortunes.
Earle carried UNT offensively while throwing for 174 yards and three touchdowns. Maclin caught two of those scoring strikes and finished with 122 yards.
That wasn’t nearly enough to help UNT get where it wanted to go on a landmark day for the program the Mean Green would rather forget.
“We’re a family and have faced adversity,” Maclin said. “At the end of the day, we love each other. Bouncing back won’t be tough.”
UNT will take a long look at where it stands as it tackles that task.
“One thousand percent it was disappointing,” Morris said. “The crowd was great. We busted our tails around there to get some excitement and get some people here. The environment was awesome early. Kudos to our fans. I apologize to them.”
