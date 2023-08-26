North Texas wasn’t the only team in college football to make its decision as far as who will start at quarterback in the last few days.
The Mean Green are planning to go with Stone Earle but will also mix in Chandler Rogers, coach Eric Morris said this week.
Cal has also made its call, going with TCU transfer Sam Jackson V.
“Sam began to separate himself recently,” Cal coach Justin Wilcox said in the Golden Bears’ official announcement. “He is a dynamic athlete who can succeed both in the passing game and by making defenses account for his outstanding running ability. When your quarterback does both of those things well, it can be challenging for the defense.”
Cal’s decision to go with Jackson gives UNT some clarity when it comes to the challenge it will face when the Bears come to Denton next Saturday for both teams’ season opener.
Ben Finley and Fernando Mendoza, the two other players who were in the race, are more traditional pocket passers.
UNT moved to a 3-3-5 scheme in the offseason largely to contain opponents’ passing games. Having five defensive backs on the field makes finding openings in a secondary tougher.
The tradeoff is being more vulnerable to the run.
Cal will likely try to take advantage.
Jackson played sparingly in five games over two seasons at TCU. He connected on all six of his pass attempts for 140 yards and also made several plays in the running game while rolling up 79 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries.
All eyes will be on how UNT’s front six holds up against Cal’s running game. The Golden Bears’ offensive line features four starters who check in at more than 300 pounds.
Sophomore running back Jayden Ott rushed for 897 yards and eight touchdowns last season, when he was named a Freshman All-American by several outlets.
UNT was always going to have to worry about Ott. The Mean Green will now have to account for another threat in the running game in Jackson.
