Caimon Mathis felt at home earlier this fall when he made the short drive from DeSoto to North Texas to see the Mean Green play Florida International in their homecoming game.
UNT rolled to a 52-14 win over the Panthers in front of more than 22,000 fans at Apogee Stadium.
That experience was a key reason the highly regarded cornerback committed to UNT this week. Mathis announced his commitment on his Twitter account on Tuesday and spoke to the Denton Record-Chronicle about the decision a short time later.
Mathis was a second-team All-District 11-6A selection as a junior last season. He has five interceptions this year and has emerged as one of the top recruits in the area.
Mathis said he strongly considered Washington and Washington State before committing to Mean Green. UNT cornerbacks coach Jarred Holley and head coach Seth Littrell both played key roles in Mathis decision to commit to the Mean Green.
"Coach Holley and coach Littrell kept pushing for me to commit," Mathis said. "I went to the FIU game for homecoming. I love the atmosphere and the way they play. I basically committed then."
Mathis is the son of legendary high school coach Claude Mathis, a former All-American running back at Texas State who is now the coach at DeSoto. The Eagles are 10-2 on the season.
Mathis will be close to home at UNT, but he said staying in the area was not a key factor in his decision.
"It didn't really matter how far I went to play," Mathis said. "But it will be easier on my parents to come see me play at North Texas."
The addition of Mathis gives UNT five players in its 2023 class, including four from the Dallas area. South Oak Cliff teammates Dylan Brown-Turner, a linebacker, and Keith Smith, a defensive lineman, have also committed to UNT.
Prosper tight end Matt Wagner rounds out UNT's list of players who have committed from the area. The Mean Green have also picked up a commitment from Houston Westside running back Jahbari Kuykendall.
Fort Worth Chisholm Trail offensive lineman Darion Reed recently decommitted from UNT.
