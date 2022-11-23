Caimon Mathis

North Texas picked up a commitment from DeSoto cornerback Caimon Mathis this week. He is the son of legendary Dallas-area high school coach Claude Mathis. 

Caimon Mathis felt at home earlier this fall when he made the short drive from DeSoto to North Texas to see the Mean Green play Florida International in their homecoming game.

UNT rolled to a 52-14 win over the Panthers in front of more than 22,000 fans at Apogee Stadium.

