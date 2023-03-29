Conference USA’s basketball coaches have long maintained that the league is a whole lot better than people think.
North Texas is among five teams that are proving that is the case as the postseason heads to the finish line. Unfortunately for C-USA, all five are headed to the door in the latest round of realignment in college athletics.
Florida Atlantic has become a national story after making the Final Four as a No. 9 seed. UNT and UAB will face off in the championship game of the National Invitation Tournament on Thursday, while Charlotte won the College Basketball Invitational. Rice also won a game in the CBI.
Add it all up and C-USA is 17-1 in the postseason. Not bad for what has been what is best known as a “one-bid league” come Selection Sunday each year.
C-USA’s tournament champion gets the league’s automatic NCAA tournament bid, while everyone else is out of luck.
“Five teams in the postseason and one loss so far. That’s a pretty good run, I’d say,” UNT coach Grant McCasland said following the Mean Green’s 56-54 win over Wisconsin on Tuesday in the NIT semifinals. “There are a lot of quality coaches and great competition in Conference USA. That always makes you better.
“We believe we had one of the best leagues in the country.”
The results are hard to argue with. The lone blemish on C-USA’s resume is Rice’s 81-79 loss to Southern Utah in the CBI quarterfinals.
UNT has already played three close games with UAB this season. The Mean Green’s two games against FAU were decided by four points.
“Everyone in the world can see what we deal with in Conference USA,” UNT guard Tylor Perry said. “It’s never an easy night going through the conference throughout the year. It’s prepared us for moments like this.”
UAB coach Andy Kennedy had a similar take on C-USA following the Blazers’ win over Utah Valley in the NIT semifinals.
“We’re proud of the fact that there’s good quality basketball,” Kennedy said. “It was a Top-10 rated league. It’s been good from top to bottom, and now I think the nation is seeing that.”
ESPN analyst Dick Vitale, who counts as college basketball royalty, is among those taking notice.
“How good & competitive is @ConferenceUSA[?]” Vitale posted on his Twitter account. “@FAUMBB in @MarchMadnessMBB Final 4 & the Finals of the @NITMBB features @UAB_MBB vs @MeanGreenMBB North Texas! Yes, conference deserved 2 bids for @NCAA tourney.”
The ironic aspect of the way it’s all played out is that the five schools that accounted for those 17 wins are among the six that are leaving C-USA for the American Athletic Conference this summer.
C-USA will look dramatically different next year, when it adds Jacksonville State, Liberty, New Mexico State and Sam Houston. Kennesaw State will join the league in 2024.
There isn’t much of an upside for C-USA when it comes to losing several of its core schools. The one consolation is FAU’s run in the NCAA tournament will create a financial windfall for the league. The NCAA distributes the money it makes from the NCAA tournament based on a shares system. Each game played in the tournament constitutes a unit that is paid out over the course of six years.
Sportico estimated that each share from this season’s tournament will be worth $2 million. FAU has racked up five shares on its way to the Final Four.
All of that money will go into the C-USA coffers, despite the fact FAU earned the shares.
Those funds will be a nice parting gift for C-USA once a remarkable postseason run for its basketball programs wraps up.
