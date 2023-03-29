C-USA postseason post
Buy Now

North Texas' run to the championship game of the National Invitational Tournament has added to an outstanding postseason for Conference USA's teams that are a combined 17-1.

 Zach Del Bello/UNT athletics

Conference USA’s basketball coaches have long maintained that the league is a whole lot better than people think.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags