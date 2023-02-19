North Texas has hit the stretch run of its season and is in the thick of the race for the Conference USA regular season title.
The Mean Green escaped El Paso with an 80-72 overtime with over UTEP on Saturday night, thanks largely to Tylor Perry. The senior hit a key 3 late to help push the game to overtime, where UNT pulled away and improved to 23-5 on the season and 14-3 in C-USA.
Where does that leave UNT in its quest to repeat as regular season C-USA champions?
Here’s this week’s look.
UNT remains a half a game behind Florida Atlantic. The Owls 24-3 are 14-2 in league play and had a bye on Saturday.
The Mean Green have just one game this week. They will take on Charlotte (16-11, 7-9) on Thursday to complete a three-game road trip. UNT has won eight straight games and continues to find a way to pull through in tight games.
The Mean Green were down 11 midway through the second half in their win over UTEP.
UNT drilled Charlotte 67-43 earlier this season. Beating the 49ers on the road will be a tougher task.
The Mean Green will keep a close eye on FAU during the Owls’ two-game homestand against UTSA and UTEP this week.
The Roadrunners (8-20) are the worst team in C-USA and are just 2-15 in league play. UTEP (12-15) is 5-11 in league play and is a much better team.
UNT found that out Saturday when the Miners nearly dealt the Mean Green’s C-USA title hopes a significant blow. FAU looked close to unbeatable earlier in the season but has now lost two of its last five games.
Both of those losses came on the road against two of C-USA’s toughest teams in UAB and Middle Tennessee. FAU’s two games this week don’t look nearly as challenging.
We should know more about how the race shapes up after this week. Stay tuned.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.