UNT race update art
North Texas guard Tylor Perry motions to his teammates during the Mean Green's win over UTSA earlier this season at the Super Pit.

 Jacob McCready/For the DRC

North Texas has hit the stretch run of its season and is in the thick of the race for the Conference USA regular season title.

The Mean Green escaped El Paso with an 80-72 overtime with over UTEP on Saturday night, thanks largely to Tylor Perry. The senior hit a key 3 late to help push the game to overtime, where UNT pulled away and improved to 23-5 on the season and 14-3 in C-USA.

