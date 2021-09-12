ABILENE — North Texas beat Abilene Christian Sunday afternoon 2-0 behind a second-half brace by junior forward Allie Byrd.
Byrd scored the two goals within six minutes of each other. The win improves UNT’s overall record to 5-1-2 and closes out the 2021 nonconference slate.
“The goals were hard to come by today, but give ACU credit — they played great defense against us and their goalkeeper was outstanding throughout the match,” coach John Hedlund said. “Wins are never easy on the road — especially after playing on Friday night, not much of a turnaround — but thankfully Allie came up big and scored both goals and once again our defense got the needed shutout.”
The Mean Green took a total of 26 shots Sunday, but it was the final two shots of the match that were the difference on the scoreboard.
Byrd scored her first goal in the 74th minute on her third shot of the match and the team’s 25th. A corner kick was delivered in by Taylor Tufts, ACU failed to clear the ball as it bounced around inside the six-yard box, and Byrd was there to tap it in to end the stalemate.
Six minutes later, Byrd was given space atop the 18-yard box to rip a shot to the opposite corner of the net and didn’t miss as a dive by the Wildcats’ keeper was unsuccessful.
The two goals give the junior a team-leading five on the year and 16 for her UNT career. She’s now scored three goals in the last two matches combined to go along with an assist.
“We were getting chances, just not finishing them up to that point,” Byrd said. “On the first one, I was just in the right place at the right time, and on the second one, I was able to connect well with the ball and beat the keeper. I’m happy with our team’s performance today and the last few games. We’re getting back to full strength and will be ready for conference.”
Defensively, UNT’s shutout on Sunday is its fifth clean sheet of the year through eight matches. The Mean Green end nonconference play shutting out their final two opponents.
Goalkeeper Sarah Fuller wasn’t tested heavily against ACU (1-4-0) on Sunday. The Wildcats took four shots over the 90 minutes — two in the final eight minutes of the match — but put none of the shots on target.
Next up for UNT is the start of conference play at Florida Atlantic on Thursday. The match will be streamed live on CUSA.tv and is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Central.