The 16-time conference champion North Texas soccer team and its head coach John Hedlund have announced the signing of two Big 12 transfers to the Mean Green program Tuesday.
UNT, which has won a league record eight Conference USA women’s soccer trophies in just eight seasons, welcomes midfielder Avery Barron and defender Lily Parker. Both Barron and Parker will join the Mean Green as third-year players but with three years of eligibility remaining.
Barron comes to Denton after a very successful two seasons in Fort Worth at TCU where she helped lead the Horned Frogs to back-to-back Big 12 regular season titles and a 2021 Big 12 Tournament title this past fall.
TCU made it to the Sweet 16 of the 2021 NCAA Tournament and the Elite 8 of the 2020 NCAA Tournament. In the 2020 NCAA Tournament, Barron scored her first career goal in her team’s second-round victory over New Mexico.
Parker joins North Texas after two seasons at Kansas State where she was a two-time Big 12 all-academic honoree, and as a freshman in 2020 was named to the league’s all-academic rookie team.
Both Barron and Parker are Texas natives.
Barron was born in Pearland and graduated from Pearland High School in 2020. She was a member of the Challenge Soccer Club, playing for coach Pat O’Toole.
She played three years of high school soccer and earned all-region honors as a junior, was selected as the District 23-6A Offensive MVP as a junior in addition to earning all-district accolades. Barron earned first-team all-district accolades as a freshman and sophomore. She earned first-team all-region honors as a sophomore.
Similar to Parker, Barron was named to the Big 12 academic all-rookie team. Barron was a member of the National Honor Society while in high school.
Parker is from Austin and graduated from McCallum High School in 2020.
While at McCallum, she led her team to an 18-7 overall record and district runner-up finish. She earned All-District Second Team honors while scoring 29 goals. She played club soccer for Lonestar.