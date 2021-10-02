North Texas earned its fourth sweep of the season and first of conference play Saturday afternoon at Louisiana Tech, 25-21, 25-21, 25-19. Truli Levy earned a career high in kills while Katie Butler posted a high in digs.
The Mean Green fell behind 10-5 to the Bulldogs in the first set before climbing back to a 14-14 tie. Louisiana Tech scored four straight to follow, but UNT countered with six straight points to take its first lead of the set and force the Bulldogs into a timeout. The home team scored two to tie it back up, but the Mean Green earned five of the next six to close out Set 1.
Louisiana Tech claimed another quick lead in the second frame after starting 8-3. North Texas responded resoundingly with a lengthy 14-4 run to take a commanding lead.
UNT used two 3-0 runs to take an early 9-5 lead in the third to force a Louisiana Tech timeout. The rest of the frame remained runless until the Mean Green scored the final three points of the matchup for a 25-19 win.
Rhett Robinson led the way in kills for the seventh straight game with 18. Levy added two blocks to her 11 kills, and Butler assisted on 42 successful attacks on top of 17 digs. Andrea Owens earned nine kills, and Alysha Johnson notched three blocks to go with her six kills on a .455 clip.
The Mean Green will return home for a 6 p.m. Wednesday matchup with No. 9 Baylor.