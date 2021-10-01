Soccer
UNT falls in OT at UTSA
SAN ANTONIO — The Mean Green soccer team lost 1-0 in overtime at UT-San Antonio Friday night.
North Texas (6-3-3, 1-2-1) conceded a penalty kick in the 94th minute, which the Roadrunners (6-4-1, 1-2-0) converted for the golden goal winner
UNT had seven shots in the second half but couldn’t convert. Meanwhile, keeper Sarah Fuller made big-time saves in the second half to keep UNT in the game. The Mean Green outshot UTSA 10-9 overall, and midfielder Manami Okada returned from injury to play 55 minutes and put two shots on goal late in the match.
The Mean Green will have a week to regroup as they host FIU next Friday on Oct. 8 for the second-to-last home match of the year. First kick versus the Panthers is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Volleyball
Mean Green earn four-set win at Louisiana Tech
North Texas finished off Louisiana Tech in a four-set (25-18, 25-16, 23-25, 25-19) win Friday night. Senior Rhett Robinson led all scorers with 25 kills, three blocks and two aces.
The Mean Green started fast, coming out to a 6-1 lead to open the first set. UNT eventually extended its lead to 17-7 before a barrage of runs began through the second half of the set. The Bulldogs responded with a 4-0 run, followed by a 3-0 UNT run and another 4-0 Louisina Tech run to bring the score to 20-15. The Mean Green closed it out 25-18.
Set 2 lost its run-heavy sequencing despite two 3-0 runs from UNT out of the gate. The two squads traded two-point spurts back and forth for most of the second frame, as the Mean Green took a 2-0 lead with a 25-16 set win.
UNT opened up a 6-5 lead before the Bulldogs gained their lead in the third set. The Bulldogs finished it 25-23.
The Mean Green regained their footing in the fourth set with a 12-2 run to open the frame. A couple Louisiana Tech runs closed the difference to four, but a late 3-0 run by UNT earned it the match.
After Robinson, Andrea Owens gained 19 kills and Sarah Haeussler had 10. Alysha Johnson and Haeussler each blocked four attacks while Truli Levy added three. Katie Butler earned a double-double with career highs in assists (54) and digs (14) to go with a new high in kills (7).
UNT will be back in action at 2 p.m. Saturday in Ruston, Louisiana.
Cross country
UNT runs at Chile Pepper
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — North Texas cross country took part in the 33rd Chile Pepper Festival, hosted by the University of Arkansas on Friday.
“We left many of our top group at home this weekend to let them continue training and took some of our younger team members to this meet to help give them an additional competitive opportunity in a large field,” coach Matt Layten said.
Next up is the Arturo Barrios Invitational at Texas A&M on Oct. 16.
— From UNT sports information