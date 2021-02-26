Softball
UNT opens invitational with pair of victories
First inning grand slams and lights-out pitching were the name of the game as the North Texas softball team picked up a pair of run-rule victories to open the North Texas Invitational. The Mean Green beat Stephen F. Austin 9-1 and Incarnate Word 9-0 on Friday in Lovelace Stadium.
“I was really excited about how we played against Stephen F. Austin, they’re a good program that’s well coached and have a lot of good players,” coach Rodney DeLong said. “To come out and play that well was pleasing, then we continued to hit in that second game and did a lot of good things.”
The Mean Green (6-3) offense exploded for eight runs in the first inning against SFA (1-5) and six runs in the first inning against UIW (0-2). Game 1’s offensive output was highlighted by a three-run home run by Tayla Evans and a grand slam off the bat of Molly Rainey. In Game 2, it was a grand slam by Rayna Lewis that got the offense going.
“Any time we can get off to a lead early with as well as we throw, it’s great,” DeLong added. “We want to get off to a lead early and make people fight from behind against our pitching.”
North Texas’ pitching staff combined to hold both opponents to just one run on eight hits in the two games and struck out a combined seven hitters while issuing zero walks. Hope Trautwein picked up her third win of the year in the first game, going four innings and allowing just one run on a first-inning home run, and GiGi Wall threw a three-hit shutout in the nightcap.
The Mean Green and UIW will square off again at 11:30 a.m. Saturday before UNT takes on SFA again at 2 p.m.
Volleyball
Mean Green volleyball loses at No. 6 Baylor
WACO — North Texas fell to No. 6 Baylor 16-25, 17-25, 13-25 at the Ferrell Center on Friday night.
The Mean Green were outgunned by a Baylor squad that advanced the 2019 Final Four and went 13-3 in Big 12 play during the fall portion of the 2020-21 season. The Bears limited North Texas to 22 kills, 21 assists and 38 digs.
“Baylor is a really talented team,” coach Andrew Palileo said. “They’ve got great size to go along with an ability to elevate off the ground. They overwhelmed us in several areas tonight, but you can only get better if you play the best. We just have to regroup and get ready for conference play again on Sunday.”
UNT (4-6, 1-3 C-USA) was successful on the defensive front again with nine total blocks. Rhett Robinson tied a season-high with six blocks, while Sarah Haeussler recorded four total blocks.
Robinson led North Texas with eight kills on 28 attacks, and Aleeyah Galdeira finished the night with a team-high 11 digs. Galdeira now just needs seven digs to reach 500 career digs in only her second year with the Mean Green.
UNT will return to Denton on Sunday for a 1 p.m. showdown with C-USA foe UTEP (4-3, 3-1).