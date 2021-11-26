SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — The North Texas women’s basketball team mounted a 17-point comeback to defeat Montana State 87-78, and Amber Dixon had her most impressive performance in a Mean Green uniform on Friday afternoon.
It wasn’t all rainbows and sunshine in Cali to start the game. Montana State came out firing and had a 17-6 advantage over UNT at the halfway point in the first quarter. The Bobcats extended their lead to 16 in the second quarter before Dixon picked up back-to-back 3-point plays. The Mean Green cut the MSU lead to 10 heading into the locker room.
The second half was nothing like the first. UNT stormed back and held the Bobcats to a game-low 15 points in the third quarter. The Mean Green regained the lead for the first time on an Emma Villas-Gomis 3-pointer with 20 seconds to go in the third.
In the fourth, the two squads traded buckets until the Mean Green pulled away with 46 seconds to go when Madison Townley took a charge. Quincy Noble sealed the deal with 38.8 to go, cashing in two from the charity stripe.
Seven players scored for the Mean Green, with four registering double figures.
Dixon tied a career high with 26 points and six rebounds. Noble notched her second 20-point performance of the season. Aly Gamez registered a season-high 18 points and four assists. Jaylen Mallard made her first start of the season and had 12 off the low block.
The Mean Green play the St. Thomas Tommies at 2 p.m. Saturday.