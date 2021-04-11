Men’s golf
UNT men tie for ninth at Aggie Invitational
BRYAN — The UNT men’s golf team shot a second consecutive 301 to finish with a three-round total of 899 and a tied-for-ninth finish at 35-over par with No. 46 Houston at The Aggie Invitational on Sunday at Traditions Golf Club.
The Mean Green were led on Sunday by senior Viktor Forslund, who rebounded from a rough second round to shoot a 1-over 73 to take him to 10-over par for the tournament in a tie for 45th place. The Mean Green’s other four golfers in the lineup shot 4-over 76s, and two freshmen led the way for the three rounds, as Nikhil Gopal tied for 34th at 8-over and Vicente Marzilio tied for 39th at 9-over. The Mean Green finished five shots up on conference foe UTSA, the country’s 33rd-ranked team, and 13 shots clear of another Conference USA team in Rice.
“I really like this team,” UNT head coach Brad Stracke said. “We are progressing nicely and improving with every competitive round. We finish stronger, and the postseason will be a lot of fun.”
The Mean Green will play in the C-USA championship in Texarkana from April 26-29 with their eyes set on earning an NCAA tournament bid.
— From UNT sports information