Softball
UNT cruises at ACU
ABILENE — North Texas’ Tuesday DerMargosian became the first player in program history to register a five-hit game and the Mean Green accounted for a season-high in hits and runs as they downed Abilene Christian 11-2 on Tuesday night.
Four players had multi-hit games highlighted by DerMargosian’s five-hit effort — Tayla Evans and Ashlyn Walker both tallied three hits as Mikayla Smith added a pair. DerMargosian also hit her first career home run to go along with a double and three singles as UNT tied the single-game program record with eight doubles on the night from six different players.
Ariel Thompson got the start in the circle as she went two innings allowing just two runs on two hits and striking out a pair. GiGi Wall picked up her eighth win of the season with four innings of relief in which she didn’t allow a hit, issued one walk and struck out four. Janie Worthington added a perfect inning of relief in which she struck out a pair.
UNT will open Conference USA play on Friday against UAB.
— From UNT sports information