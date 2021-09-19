MILWAUKEE — North Texas’ run at the Milwaukee Tennis Classic tournament came to an end Sunday as the doubles team of Lucie Devier and Jasmine Adams reached the quarterfinals but lost 6-1 to the No. 1-ranked doubles team in the nation.
UNT coach Sujay Lama was proud of Devier and Adams, who is just a freshman, for their performances this weekend in both the doubles and singles draw.
“The tournament was really good experience for me,” Adams said. “I learned a lot throughout the whole weekend. Competing against the best has motivated me even more to train and work hard for the rest of the fall and spring schedule ahead.”
Devier and Adams on Saturday won their doubles match 6-2 over their opponent from Marquette. On Sunday in the quarterfinals they were matched against Oklahoma’s top doubles team, which enters the school year as the nation’s No. 1 team and was a regional champion a season ago.
In singles this weekend, Adams advanced to the round of 16 before falling on Saturday.
Devier was able to play a consolation singles match on Sunday. The senior battled her heart out in the third set against her opponent from Missouri. Devier went back-and-forth in the third set but eventually lost 15-13 in the final set of the consolation quarterfinal round. Devier had three match points.