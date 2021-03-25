Track
Brief headline
Volleyball
Mean Green fall
to Texas State
SAN MARCOS — In their final match of the regular season, the Mean Green volleyball team fell to Texas State 0-3 (20-25, 22-25, 23-25) on Thursday night at Strahan Arena.
The loss snapped a five-match winning streak for UNT. North Texas finished the regular season with an 11-10 overall record, which marks head coach Andrew Palileo’s seventh winning season in eight years at UNT.
”We just didn’t execute on everything we needed to do tonight,” Palileo said. “Give Texas State credit. They came out with a lot of energy, and we knew that would happen because we beat them earlier in the year. They’re a good team, but we have to find ways to execute and convert on the easy plays.”
Rhett Robinson led the Mean Green with 15 kills, five blocks and a .387 attack percentage. With a kill in the third set, Robinson moved into 10th in program history for career kills (981).
Despite the loss, North Texas excelled in the blocking game. The Mean Green racked up 10 blocks, the second-most in a three-set match this season — UNT had 12 blocks in the first meeting with Texas State on Feb. 22.
Sarah Haeussler and Miranda Youmans each tallied five blocks on the evening. Redshirt junior libero Henrianna Ibarra turned in another solid evening with 19 digs.
North Texas held Texas State outside hitter Janell Fitzgerald — the nation’s leader in kills — to 10 blocks and a .207 hitting percentage.
Up Next, the Mean Green will travel to Hattiesburg, Mississippi for the 2020-21 Conference USA Tournament. As it stands, the Mean Green will play No. 18 Western Kentucky in the first round. The entire bracket and times will be announced by Conference USA on Saturday.
— From UNT sports information