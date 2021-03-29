Golf
UNT women finish third at host tournament
ARGYLE — The North Texas women’s golf team closed out play at its host tournament — the third edition of The Bruzzy — on Monday at Lantana Golf Club, as the Mean Green placed third out of 15 teams with a 1-over-par score.
The loaded field featured eight teams ranked in the top 50, led by No. 7 Oklahoma State, which won the tournament at 15-under par — 13 shots clear of second-place and 30th-ranked Texas Tech, which was one of just two teams to break par in the final round.
“I am very pleased with how our event ran and how our team played this week,” UNT coach Michael Akers said. “I take great pride in running first-class events. The Bruzzy is now known across the nation as one of the best.”
No. 38 North Texas was led by junior Audrey Tan, who shot a team-best 2-under 70 to finish tied for second at 3-under par, which was one shot clear of her teammate Lauren Cox, who entered the day at 7-under par before finishing at 2-under and tied for fifth. Junior Katie Finley tied for 22nd at 3-over par.
“Audrey really stepped up again,” Akers said. “She has come a long way with her ability to play in the wind. Overall, our depth is evident. Lauren played amazing [Sunday] and had an off day today, but the team had her back.”
The Mean Green beat No. 33 Oklahoma by five shots, No. 17 Houston by six and No. 29 Iowa State by nine strokes. They also cleared No. 42 TCU by 19 shots and 16th-ranked Miami by 21 shots. The field also included a few teams ranked just outside the top-50 in the latest Golfstat rankings.
The Mean Green will resume competition April 12 with a match against TCU at Hawks Creek Golf Club in Fort Worth before heading to the Conference USA tournament April 19-21 at Verandah Golf Club in Fort Myers, Florida.
“We are excited to tune up for C-USAs,” Akers said. “With our play this week, we have secured an at-large bid to the NCAAs, so we can play carefree at conference.”
— From UNT sports information