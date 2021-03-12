Soccer
Byrd leads UNT past Louisiana Tech
A gritty goal from Allie Byrd and the Mean Green’s fourth shutout of the season propelled North Texas to a 1-0 win over Louisiana Tech on Friday night.
Friday’s victory against the Lady Techsters (8-4, 1-2 Conference USA) marked a program-record 18 straight home wins for the Mean Green. North Texas has now gone 54 consecutive home conference matches without a loss.
“We’ve always taken pride in defending our home field, and that has showed with our record at home over the years,” senior defender Brooke Lampe said.
A stout UNT defense allowed just two shots on goal and eight total shots from Louisiana Tech. Kelsey Brann also recorded her fourth shutout in five matches to open the season for UNT.
“Our defense works really well together,” Lampe said. “Coach [John] Hedlund always says that ‘defense wins championships’, and our offense getting the early goal really helped us settle in and take pressure off the defense. We’ve all built great chemistry, and none of us want to let anyone behind us and give up a goal.”
After UNT struggled to finish a couple early scoring chances, sophomore Allie Byrd broke the scoreless tie with a goal in the 34th minute. Byrd, who was surrounded by three Louisiana Tech defenders, outhustled her opponent inside the 18-yard box and fired a shot with her right foot past the goalkeeper.
UNT finished with 23 shots and 10 shots on goal, including a shot from Olivia Klein that hit the post and a Berklee Peters header that banged off the crossbar.
North Texas is now 14-0-0 all-time at the Mean Green Soccer & Track and Field Stadium. In just the second year at its facility, the Mean Green have outscored their opponents 21-1 at home and have not allowed a goal in the last 730 minutes played.
Next up, UNT welcomes No. 12 Oklahoma State at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Tennis
UNT falls to Tulane
North Texas fell 4-1 to Tulane on Friday, despite several back-and-forth matches at Waranch Tennis Complex.
The doubles point went to Tulane by a narrow margin after the Green Wave took the No. 1 doubles match 6-2. The Nos. 2 and 3 matches both went to tiebreakers, and the team of Kexuan Zhou and Maria Ponomareva fell behind 5-1 in the tiebreaker before battling back and eventually losing 7-4 to clinch the doubles point for Tulane.
In singles competition, the Mean Green’s top two players, Lucie Devier and Nidhi Surapaneni, each dropped second sets 7-5 while trying to force third and decisive sets. No. 3 singles player Maria Ponomareva claimed the Mean Green’s lone point with a 6-4, 6-3 win in her singles match.
In the No. 4 singles match, Kexuan Zhou won the first set 6-3 before dropping the second set 6-4, and Tulane clinched the match before play began in the third set. In the No. 5 singles match, Saki Oyama dropped a first-set tiebreaker 6-7 (5-7).
The Mean Green (2-8) begin Conference USA play at Rice on Thursday at a time still to be determined.
— From UNT sports information