Track and field
Team hosts successful North Texas Classic
North Texas track and field set two new stadium records and nabbed four first-place finishes at the annual North Texas Classic on Saturday at the Soccer and Track & Field Stadium.
Jack Beaumont broke the 3,000-meter steeplechase stadium record by 11 seconds with his time of 9:11.50 for first place, and Karlington Anunagba lowered the 100-meter dash stadium best to 10.27 seconds in his title finish.
Michael Gonzalez earned first place in pole vault at a height of 5.00 meters, and Karl Sralla registered a mark of 41.71 meters in discus to finish on top. Haley Walker set a UNT record in weight throw with a toss of 56.11 meters.
“I’m happy for our performances,” director of track and field Carl Sheffield said. “I’m excited whenever we can compete like this at a high level at our house and at our stadium.”
Runner-up finishes in the field events went to Zion Hill (javelin, 61.60 meters), Yannick Kalidas (13.99 meters), Glenquioa Hardy (long jump, 5.73 meters) and Walker (hammer). On the track, Gwyneth Garcia (steeplechase, 11:53.12), Luke Canon (1500, 3:55.74), the men’s 4x400 (Ziphion Reevey, Tobias Walker, Michael Adams, James Moten; 3:18.52) and both the 4x100 women’s (Monica Johnson, Lyric Choice, Macy Burnham, Aneesa Scott; 45.37) and men’s (Antonio Delacruz, Davonye Jones, Jared Johnson, Anunagba; 39.57) teams came in second.
The Mean Green head to Baylor to compete in the Michael Johnson Invitational on Friday and Saturday.
Men’s golf
Freshmen lead way for UNT at Aggie Invite
BRYAN — The UNT men’s golf team battled tough winds for a second straight day but shot a second-round 301 and sits in a tie for seventh place with No. 46 Houston at 22-over par heading into Sunday’s final round of The Aggie Invitational at Traditions Golf Club.
The Mean Green were led by a pair of freshmen, as Nikhil Gopal shot a team-best 2-over 74 and is at 4-over for the tournament in a tie for 22nd place. Fellow freshman Vicente Marzilio shot a 4-over 76 and is tied for 34th at 5-over par for the tournament. Junior Lenny Bergsson shot a 3-over 75 on Saturday to move up to a tie for 50th at 9-over. Gopal led the team on Saturday with four birdies but a double-bogey 5 on the par-3 second hole stopped him from shooting an even-par 72 on the day.
“The wind was polar opposite today from yesterday, blowing 20 mph-plus out of the north, but I’m really proud of how the men hung in there and adjusted to the difficult wind conditions,” coach Brad Stracke said. “I’m looking for a strong finish tomorrow.”
The Mean Green will be paired in Sunday’s final round with Houston and Nebraska, which trails Houston and UNT by one shot.
Soccer
UNT draws Charlotte for first-round match
The North Texas soccer team will face Charlotte in the first round of the Conference USA Championship on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. in Houston. The match will be broadcast on ESPN+.
The Mean Green (7-2-1, 4-1-1) finished second in the West Division this abbreviated season and the 49ers (4-5, 4-2) finished in third in the East Division. This will be the first meeting between the two schools since 2017, when they met in the finals of the 2017 C-USA Championship and the Mean Green won 3-1 in penalty kicks after neither team scored in regulation or two overtime periods.
UNT is on a nine-match winning streak in the C-USA Tournament. The Mean Green have won each of the last three tournaments and have had the offensive MVP and defensive MVP in all three tournaments. Since joining the league in 2013, UNT in total has won eight C-USA trophies, which is more than any women’s soccer program in the league’s 26-year history. The Mean Green in total have won 16 conference titles in its program’s history that is also in its 26th season.
The semifinals of the conference tournament will be played Thursday in Houston, followed by the finals on Saturday.
