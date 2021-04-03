Softball
Saturday doubleheader brings 2 wins for UNT
North Texas hit four home runs as its pitching staff limited UAB to just a pair of runs en route to a sweep of Saturday’s doubleheader to split the opening Conference USA series. The Mean Green beat the Blazers 6-1 in Saturday’s Game 1 before clinching the day with a 2-1 victory in Game 2. UNT had dropped two games to UAB on Friday.
“It was big-time for our group to come back today and win two games,” coach Rodney DeLong said. “Our backs were against the wall in the series and we really responded well today with some great individual performances and our pitching staff kept them at bay all day.”
The Mean Green will now hit the road for a 10-game road trip beginning with a three-game nonconference set in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, next weekend.
In Game 1, Mikayla Smith came up big for UNT as she hit her first two career home runs and had a career-high four RBIs. Hope Trautwein picked up her fifth win of the year in her 43rd career complete game performance, striking out seven and allowing only one run on four hits.
Tennis
Mean Green fall 4-2 to No. 49 Tulsa
The top of the North Texas doubles lineup beat the nation’s No. 26-ranked doubles team and junior Lucie Devier had a straight-set victory over a top 100 opponent in singles, but those were the Mean Green’s only wins on Saturday as they lost 4-2 to No. 49 Tulsa.
UNT (6-10) began Saturday’s match with an impressive doubles team performance that coach Sujay Lama called one of the best they’ve had all year.
“Everyone on this team has had big-time victories over great opponents,” Lama said. “We just didn’t all have it today and didn’t all put it together in singles.”
Saturday’s loss ends the Mean Green’s four-match winning streak.
UNT will host UT-Arlington on Wednesday for its next match.
