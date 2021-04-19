Women’s golf
UNT’s Tan tied for first after day 1 at C-USA
DADE CITY, Fla. — The North Texas women’s golf team opened up play at the Conference USA Championship on Monday, and after playing 27 holes, the Mean Green are in second place, six shots back of leader Western Kentucky. The tournament heads into its second day Tuesday with the possibility of inclement weather pushing the remainder of play to Wednesday.
Junior Audrey Tan led the way for the Mean Green at Lake Jovita Golf Club, as she fired a career-best 6-under 66 in the opening round and played even-par in the first nine holes of the second round before play was suspended for the day. Her first round included six birdies and no bogeys. She sits at 6-under par for the tournament and is tied for the lead.
Play began Monday an hour later than scheduled due to a lightning delay, and the tournament was delayed again due to lightning midway through the first round.
“We had many changes to the plan over the past few days,” UNT coach Michael Akers said. “I’m proud of how the ladies adjusted to everything thrown at them. Audrey was outstanding during Round 1. I feel like the others will improve, and as always, our goal is to break par in each round.”
No. 33 North Texas is at 3-under par for the tournament and five shots up on third-place Middle Tennessee, while leader Western Kentucky is at 9-under par with one more hole played in the second round than the Mean Green.
Lauren Cox is tied for sixth place at 1-under par after shooting an even-par 72 in the opening round and going 1-under on the front-nine in Round 2. Junior Patricia Sinolungan and sophomore Emilie Ricaud are tied for 16th at 2-over par.
— From UNT sports information