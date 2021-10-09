Sarah Haeussler posted a game high 16 kills along with a .481 attack percentage as North Texas defeated Southern Miss in four sets (20-25, 25-23, 25-19, 25-19) on Saturday afternoon.
The Mean Green (11-8, 4-2) had four players finish the match with at least five kills. Rhett Robinson had a 15-kill performance, while Truli Levy added nine and Kaliegh Skopal had five. Levy also had a .467 attack percentage, the second highest on the team behind Haeussler.
The match didn’t start well for the Mean Green, who found themselves trailing for most of the first set to Southern Miss (10-10, 2-4) en route to dropping the frame.
“Southern Miss came ready to play,” coach Andrew Palileo said. “The first touch was the difference in that first set, as well as almost all of the second. We cleaned it up just enough to give ourselves a chance to win that second set.”
Despite falling down 4-0 to start the second set, UNT battled back thanks to a 5-0 run midway through. They closed the set on a 3-0 run to claim the win.
The Mean Green controlled most of the third set, using 5-0 and 4-0 runs to help create some space between themselves and the Golden Eagles. UNT closed out the frame thanks to kills from Truli Levy and Avery McCrillis.
The fourth set started off fairly even and was tied at 13-13, but the Mean Green used an 8-0 run to put Southern Miss behind them, winning the set 25-19.
“I think we passed pretty well today and our defense was a little bit better,” Haeussler said. “I think we can work on our blocking side of things, but other than that, we put in good work defensively.”
UNT now turns its attention to UAB next week in their second conference road trip of the season. The Mean Green face the Blazers at 6 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday.