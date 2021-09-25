Volleyball
UNT drops conference opener against Rice
North Texas opened conference play with a three-set loss (27-25, 25-17, 25-20) to No. 34 Rice at home. The Mean Green led the way in blocking to the tune of 9-3.
The match started well for the home squad, jumping out to a 6-1 lead as sophomore Truli Levy had a hand in the team’s first five points before the Owls made a run of their own. After trailing 21-18, two straight kills by senior Rhett Robinson and a service ace by sophomore Sophia Hagstrom tied the set up. The two Conference USA foes traded points to 25-25 before Rice closed out the opening frame.
The Owls started the second set 17-5 until a 4-0 run by the Mean Green slowed their pace. UNT eventually closed the lead to six before the end of the second set.
The third frame looked more like the first, as the Mean Green gained a 6-4 lead from the jump. Rice then took a 12-9 lead and extended it to 16-11 before a 3-0 UNT run shut the celebration down. The two squads traded points before hitting each other with 4-0 runs to bring the third set score to 21-19, but the Owls rattled off four of the next five to take Saturday’s win.
Despite the sweep, UNT coach Andrew Palileo said there’s hope heading into Sunday’s rematch.
“I thought we blocked pretty well today, and I thought we followed the game plan quite a bit,” Palileo said. “I think we’ve just got to play a little bit smarter and more measured in the way we do things. In those moments when the match gets close, we’ve got to rely on everybody doing their jobs.”
UNT will be back on its home court at 2 p.m. Sunday for the second matchup with Rice.
Cross country
Record day for Mean Green cross country
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION — The UNT men’s cross country eked out the team title at the Texas A&M Invitational Saturday with a one-point win over the host team and earned three top-10 finishes Saturday at Watts Cross Country Course.
The Mean Green compiled 43 points compared to 44 by the Aggies. The first eight finishers for UNT each achieved personal records in the 8K race. Caleb Bouchard earned runner-up honors with a time of 23:47.5. Braden Lange came in fourth at 23:54.6 while Jack Beaumont was seventh in 24:02.8.
Also recording career bests were Alec Esposito (13th, 24:19.7), Victor Neiva (17th, 24:28.4), Logan Mitchell (18th, 24:30.1), Spencer Boykin (22nd, 24:37.3) and Luke Canon (42nd, 25:20.7).
The UNT men have now won the team title in two races this season — the other was at UTA on Sept. 11.
“I’m really proud of the guys today,” cross country coach Matt Layten said. “It was a close team battle with some highly ranked teams in the region and each of our guys executed their process well when it was time to compete.”
The top finisher for the Mean Green women also had a record day. Erika Barrett knocked off nearly a minute to clock a 5K personal record in 18:29.8 for 15th place. Audrey Springer finished 24th in 19:03.4, Gwyneth Garcia was 44th in 19:49.3, and Laurynn Hogan came in 46th with a time of 19:56.5.
The UNT women finished in fifth place overall with 135 points as Texas A&M took first with 23.
North Texas competes in the Chile Pepper Festival in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on Saturday.
Golf
UNT men finish 15th
at the Tucker in N.M.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The UNT men’s golf team wrapped up play at the William H. Tucker Intercollegiate at the UNM Championship Course on Saturday, as the Mean Green finished in 15th place with a three-round score of 300-299-304-903, one shot clear of Conference USA foe Louisiana Tech.
The Mean Green were led by sophomore Vicente Marzilio, whose even-par 72 on Saturday put him in the clubhouse at 5-over par and tied for 28th after a 75-74 on Friday. The Mean Green will return to action at the Trinity Forest Invitational in Dallas on Oct. 4-6.
— From UNT sports information