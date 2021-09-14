Golf
UNT men tied for 11th after Maridoe's 2nd day
CARROLLTON — The UNT men's golf team continued play on Tuesday at the Maridoe Collegiate Invitational, as part of a loaded field filled with highly ranked teams from last year's end-of-season rankings and several of the top collegiate players in the country.
The Mean Green fared one stroke better than in Monday's opening round, shooting a 14-over-par 302, and sit in a tie for 11th place with Florida Gulf Coast. Both teams are 10 shots off 10th-place Wake Forest and a gaggle of teams just above the Demon Deacons.
Sean Wilcox led the way for UNT, shooting a 3-over 75, which was matched by Tucker Allen. Wilcox is tied for 30th at 6-over par, one shot up on teammate Lenny Bergsson, who's tied for 36th. Diego Prone and Vicente Marzilio each shot 4-over 76 on Tuesday.
"The front side was playing easy for Maridoe standards, and we got off to a slow start," UNT coach Brad Stracke said. "I felt like the guys played well on the back-nine, which will give us momentum going into the final 18."
The Mean Green will conclude play on Wednesday and will be paired with Florida Gulf Coast and Wake Forest and begin teeing off at 9 a.m., with 10-minute intervals, beginning with Tucker Allen.
Women tie for 11th in Sam Golden Invitational
The North Texas women's golf team completed play at the inaugural Sam Golden Invitational at Robson Ranch's Wildhorse Golf Club on Tuesday and shot a 7-over 295 to finish the event at 6-over par in a tie for 11th place with Charlotte.
The Mean Green, the defending Conference USA champions, were led on the day by Audrey Tan's 2-under 70. Tan finished the tournament at 7-under par in a tie for 12th place. Ellie Roth, a transfer from Kansas, was playing as an individual but showed promise by matching Tan's 70 on Tuesday and finishing the event at 3-under par in a tie for 24th. Roth was tied for third in the field with total birdies (15).
Another bright spot for the Mean Green came in the form of Shreya Pal, who finished the event at 1-over par after an even-par 72 on Tuesday. It was Pal's first time in the lineup as a collegiate golfer.
UNT will have a quick turnaround for its next event, as the Mean Green will travel to Norman, Oklahoma, in less than two weeks when they make a return trip to the Sooner Schooner Fall Classic on Sept. 26-27 — an event they finished fourth in last year when Lauren Cox tied for third place. Now, Cox is a volunteer assistant and will be on the course with head coach Michael Akers in Norman after her coaching debut at the Sam Golden Invitational.