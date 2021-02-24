Tennis
Mean Green take down Texas State on road
SAN MARCOS — The Mean Green tennis team returned to the win column on Wednesday with a 5-2 road win over Texas State.
North Texas (2-3) earned the doubles point on the heels of victories from the teams of Maria Ponomareva and Kexuan Zhou and Saki Oyama and Sophia Hummel, before picking up four wins in singles play, thanks to some big contributions from the bottom of the lineup.
Oyama, a freshman, picked up her first collegiate dual-match victory from the No. 5 spot after winning a second-set tiebreaker, and Hummel, a sophomore, earned a three-set win from the sixth spot in the lineup to clinch the match for the Mean Green.
Ponomareva also won her singles match in another three-setter, while senior Nidhi Surapaneni picked up a singles win after winning the first set 6-3 before her opponent retired.
“Today was a very difficult day, and the weather suddenly became hot, so everyone was physically drained,” Oyama said. “However, everyone was fighting until the end. Also, it was very difficult for me to play, but I was able to win, so today was a great day.”
UNT will return to action on Thursday when the Mean Green travel to face Houston at noon.
— From UNT sports information