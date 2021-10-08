Soccer
Mean Green explode
for 5-0 win over FIU
Looking for offense, the Mean Green brought it early on Friday night versus FIU as UNT won 5-0 against the Panthers.
North Texas (7-3-3) had scored just five goals over the previous four matches combined but on Friday scored all five of its goals in the first half to take a commanding lead over FIU (1-10-2) en route to its second conference win of the year.
“We took a lot out tonight,” said Madi Drenowatz, who scored two goals. “We’ve been looking to score and it felt good to get them early and a lot.”
It took UNT just eight minutes to score Friday night when Taylor Tufts scored her fourth goal of the year. She got a clean look at the net when Haley Robertson crossed a pass into an unmarked Tufts and she was able to tap it in pass the FIU keeper.
UNT’s second goal came just eight minutes later when Jenna Sheely scored her first career goal. The transfer newcomer headed in her first goal off of a corner kick from Tufts.
Tufts was involved in the first three goals on Friday.
The left-footer scored the third goal of the match when she juked and hesitated the goalie and scored an unassisted goal to put the Mean Green up with still 24 minutes left in the first half. Tufts now has eight assists on the year to go along with her five goals to give her a team-leading 18 points.
Drenowatz finished off FIU as she scored the final two goals of the match.
“We got open looks and finished them today,” she said.
UNT went up 4-0 when Drenowatz shielded off the defender in the box and fired in her first goal of the match, which came in the 31st minute. Drenowatz’s first goal came off an assist from Olivia Klein. It was Klein’s third assist of the year.
Klein and Drenowatz connected again 14 minutes later when Klein passed it forward to Drenowatz, who beat the Panthers’ keeper to score her team-leading seventh goal of the year and give UNT a 5-0 lead still in the first half.
“We played great today as a team,” Drenowatz said. “I’m excited we got back to our winning ways.”
Next Friday, the Mean Green travel to UAB to face the Blazers.
Volleyball
Mean Green sweep Southern Miss
Rhett Robinson tallied 14 kills, Kaliegh Skopal accumulated 28 assists and five aces, and the Mean Green swept Southern Miss 25-15, 25-16, 25-21 on Friday night.
The first set remained close in the early stages, though UNT kept the pace, but never led by more than five points until the latter stages. The Mean Green went up 15-13 before closing the set on a 10-2 run.
In the second frame, UNT shot off to a 9-4 lead, forcing Southern Miss to take a timeout. The offensive pressure was put on to the point of a 19-8 advantage for the Mean Green, before Southern Miss fought back in it with a 6-0 run.
However, the Mean Green slammed the door shut with late kills from Rhett Robinson.
The third set proved to be much closer, with both teams trading points to 6-6 before UNT opened up a 8-0 run to grab momentum in the frame for good. The Golden Eagles pushed back somewhat late in the frame, but couldn’t overcome the Mean Green, who closed out the set with a kill from Truli Levy.
The Mean Green continue their weekend series with Southern Miss at noon Saturday.