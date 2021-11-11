North Texas cross country continues postseason competition Friday as the Mean Green travel to Waco for the 2021 NCAA South Central Regional Championships at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course.
“The NCAA regional meets are the gateway into the NCAA Division I National Cross Country Championships,” coach Matt Layten said. “The members of our program who have the opportunity to put on the North Texas uniform this weekend do not take this fact lightly.”
The UNT men’s team heads into regionals ranked No. 3 in the region behind only Arkansas and Texas, which are ranked No. 7 and No. 14 in the country, respectively. The Mean Green men’s squad is coming off a third-place finish at the Conference USA championships, while the women’s team placed 11th.
“We have a very capable men’s group, which has been recognized as the No. 3 team in our regional polls during the second half of this season,” Layten said. “We talk often in our program about ‘taking steps’ as individual athletes as well as a team. I know our guys are not satisfied with their current placement in the region and are looking forward to making a run to take a step as a team this Friday.
“Our women’s group is very young,” Layten said. “This weekend will be an additional opportunity to have their best runs of the year while getting the experience of being in an NCAA environment, which will be instrumental as they help build our program for years to come.”
The women’s 6,000-meter race will kick things off at 10 a.m., followed by the men’s 10,000-meter race at 11 a.m. Live results will be provided by Delta Timing.