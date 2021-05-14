Track and field
3 UNT athletes place as C-USA championships open
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Three Mean Green athletes placed as North Texas opened competition at the 2021 Conference USA Outdoor Track & Field Championships on Friday at the Dean A. Hayes Track and Soccer Stadium.
Chris Samaniego posted the highest-ever placing for UNT in men’s hammer with his fifth-place finish on a mark of 54.86 meters. Wardell Glaspie garnered a personal record toss of 51.67 meters to clinch eighth place for a team total of five points to tie for the most earned by UNT in the event at the championships.
Haley Walker took seventh place in hammer with a mark of 53.25 meters.
The 10K wrapped up the day with Logan Mitchell coming in 10th in 30:52.10, and Caleb Bouchard was 12th in a time of 31:20.18.
The championships continue Saturday with field events at 1 p.m. and running events at 3:30 p.m.
— From UNT sports information