Soccer
Mean Green secure 26th straight winning season
North Texas scored three first-half goals en route to a 3-1 home victory over UAB Friday night.
Berklee Peters, Elle Marie DeFrain and Allie Byrd all scored before the 20th minute, and that was all they need as the Mean Green extended their home conference match unbeaten streak to 55 in a row and took hold of sole possession of first place in the Conference USA West Division.
"Getting those goal early were huge for us," Peters said. "This was an exhausting match and physical one, so to have that cushion was critical late when they really brought the pressure."
UNT (6-3-0, 3-1-0 C-USA) scored first on Friday in the ninth minute when Peters headed in a shot off a cross from fellow senior Brooke Lampe. Less than two minutes later, sophomore Allie Byrd flicked the ball over the Blazers' (7-4-1, 2-2-0) defensive backline to a wide-open sprinting DeFrain, who got to the ball before the UAB defense and blasted her shot past the UAB keeper to put the Mean Green up two goals.
Less than 10 minutes later, Byrd got a goal of her own as she headed in a corner kick by freshman Madi Starrett.
The win guarantees that UNT will finish with a winning record. The program is in its 26th season and has never finished a season below .500.
UNT was scheduled to host Texas Tech on Sunday but the match was canceled. The Mean Green have a week off before they play next. On April 7 they hit the road for UTEP and then conclude the regular season at home April 9 with a battle against UTSA.
Track and field
UNT relay teams move onto finals
AUSTIN — North Texas' men's and women's relay teams advanced to the finals with their performances Friday at the 93rd Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays at Mike A. Myers Stadium.
The 4x100-meter quad consisting of Taylor Blackshire, Aneesa Scott, Monica Johnson and Lyric Choice clocked the seventh-best time of the day at 46.06 seconds. Clayton Boyce, Jared Johnson, Heronn Harrison, Jr. and Davonye Jones ran a 3:14.73 in the 4x400 to grab the ninth and final spot in Saturday's finals.
"Today we ran well enough to qualify our women's 4x1 and the men's 4x4 relays," director of track and field Carl Sheffield said. "I think both groups can run faster and possibly surprise a few people tomorrow. Qualifying those relays at such a competitive meet says a lot about what's ahead for this group."
Also on the track, Antonio Delacruz ran the 100-meter dash in 10.22 seconds to finish 12th, and Karlington Anunagba ran a 10.37 for 19th.
In pole vault, Cody Bullard was the top Mean Green performer at 4.95 meters in 16th. Brock Hottel and Michael Gonzalez each cleared 4.80 meters with Hottel finishing 18th and Gonzalez 21st.
Jaleisa Shaffer placed seventh in shot put Section B with a throw of 14.92 meters, while Haley Walker was 12th in discus at 44.71 meters.
The Mean Green conclude the Relays Saturday.
Tennis
UNT sweeps C-USA rival Louisiana Tech
North Texas notched a 4-0 sweep over Conference USA foe Louisiana Tech on Friday afternoon at the Waranch Tennis Complex to win its third straight match.
The Mean Green (5-9) started by claiming the doubles point with wins from the teams of Maria Ponomareva and Kexuan Zhou and Sophia Hummel and Saki Oyama, who won 6-4 and 7-5, respectively.
Then in singles play, Ponomareva cruised to a 6-1, 6-1 victory in the No. 3 spot, followed by a 6-2, 6-2 win by Lucie Devier in the No. 1 singles match. Finally, Nidhi Surapaneni clinched the match for the Mean Green with a 6-3, 6-2 win in the No. 2 spot. UNT was also up in the other three singles matches when the match was clinched.
The win was the second 4-0 victory in the last three matches, and the other match in the three-game streak was a 4-1 win.
Up next, the Mean Green will hit the road and travel to San Antonio for a 2 p.m. Sunday match against C-USA rival UTSA.