Women’s golf
UNT tied for second going into final round
DADE CITY, Fla. — The North Texas women’s golf team picked up a stroke on leader Western Kentucky and is in a tie for second place with Middle Tennessee at 4-over par, heading into Wednesday’s final round of the Conference USA Championship at Lake Jovita Golf Club four shots back of the lead.
The Mean Green, who are ranked No. 33 in the nation, saw several birdie attempts fall just short and shot a 5-over 293 in the second round, which was completed on Tuesday morning after the first nine holes were played on Monday evening after the completion of the opening round.
Senior Lauren Cox led the way in the second round, as she shot her second even-par 72 of the tournament and is tied for seventh at even-par for the tournament. Sophomore Emilie Ricaud followed her up with a 1-over 73 and is tied with teammate Patricia Sinolungan for 19th place at 4-over for the tournament. Junior Audrey Tan is leading the way for the tournament at 4-under par after a 2-over 74 in the second round dropped her from a tie for first place to third place alone — three shots off the lead.
“We had a lot of looks at birdies today, but they just did not fall,” UNT head coach Michael Akers said. “The good news is, we are closer to the lead than we were after yesterday. We are excited to be in a great position to win heading into the final round. We are right where we want to be.”
With storms in the forecast all day Monday and Tuesday, Wednesday will finally feature sunshine and no rain in the forecast. Teams will tee off from Holes 1 and 10, with the Mean Green set to tee off from the first hole beginning at 7:50 a.m. until 8:30 a.m. They will be paired with Western Kentucky and Middle Tennessee. Fans can follow the tournament live on Golfstat and can get updates on Twitter with recaps of each day’s action on MeanGreenSports.com.
