Volleyball
UNT takes down
UAB in four sets
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Rhett Robinson posted a match high 23 kills while Andrea Owens tacked on 10 kills of her own as North Texas took down UAB in four sets (26-24, 15-25, 25-23, 27-25) to claim their sixth straight Conference USA victory.
Robinson racked up a total of 51.5 points, good for 7.36 points per set, in the winning effort.
The Mean Green also had three players finish in double-figure digs on the defensive end, with Aleeyah Galdeira leading the way with 20. Henrianna Ibarra accumulated 12 digs, while Robinson had 11 of her own.
Truli Levy also had a standout performance with seven kills and five blocks.
Kaliegh Skopal led UNT in assists with 44.
North Texas jumped out to an early 5-1 lead in the first set before UAB came back to tie things up at 11-11. The rest of the set remained close throughout, with neither team finding an edge until the Mean Green pulled away late. However, the Blazers had one last push within them to battle back from 24-21 to 24-24. UNT closed out the set thanks to a UAB service error and a fourth kill of the frame from Rhett Robinson to win 26-24.
The second set proved to be in UAB’s control throughout. The Blazer led by as many as nine points in the frame on their way to a 25-15 victory over the Mean Green.
Set 3 proved to be another back-and-forth affair before North Texas created some separation in the later stages. However, UAB rattled off a 4-0 run to make the score close late, before a Kaliegh Skopal kill gave the set to the Mean Green.
The fourth set remained in control of UNT for most of the outing, until UAB made another late push to get back into the frame. The Mean Green again needed extras, but closed out the set with a 27-25 win.
The Mean Green face UTSA at 6 p.m. Thursday and 2 p.m. Friday.
Cross country
UNT competes at Arturo Barrios Invite
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION — The North Texas cross country team competed at Texas A&M’s Arturo Barrios Invitational on Saturday.
The men’s team finished third in the field just ahead of LSU and host Texas A&M, with an average time of 24:15.39 in the 8K race, while the women’s team came in 27th with an average time of 23:44.15 in the 6K event.
The men’s squad was led by junior Caleb Bouchard, who finished 21st in the 8K in a time of 24:07.2, while graduate student Jack Beaumont finished 29th in 24:11.4. Braden Lange (31st), Alec Esposito (32nd) and Victor Neiva (40th) also notched top-40 showings for the Mean Green.
The team now sets its sights on the Conference USA Championship on Oct. 30 in Charlotte, N.C.
Tennis
Freshmen runs
end at ITA Regional
FORT WORTH — The North Texas tennis team saw its Intercollegiate Tennis Association Texas Regional singles draw come to an end Saturday.
Mean Green freshmen Liisa Vehvilainen and Jasmine Adams made it all the way to the round of 16 before falling to highly seeded opponents at the regional tournament hosted by TCU.
UNT still has a doubles team alive in the regional tournament. Adams and senior Lucie Devier are in the round of 16 of the doubles draw. They face the 13-seeded doubles team of Texas Tech on Sunday at 9 a.m.
— From UNT sports information