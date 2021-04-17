Women’s tennis
North Texas falls to 38th-ranked SMU
North Texas dropped its regular season finale 4-0 to No. 38 SMU on Saturday afternoon.
The Mean Green (6-12) battled for points against the nationally ranked Mustangs (20-9) but struggled to finish on capturing those points.
“We have to better at being aggressive and being assertive for points,” coach Sujay Lama said. “This is a very good team we played, and we were there and had opportunities but either got distracted or didn’t bring enough aggression as they did.”
UNT, which was coming off a 10-day break, dropped the doubles point as SMU won at No. 2 and No. 3. The Mean Green’s top doubles team of Saki Oyama and Lucie Devier is the No. 58 nationally ranked team. They faced a Mustangs doubles team that is ranked No. 71. Oyama and Devier fell behind 5-0 but fought back by winning three straight points before the match was called once SMU claimed the doubles point.
In singles, SMU won straight-set victories at No. 1, No. 4 and No. 6 to clinch the 4-0 victory.
UNT is hosting the 2021 Conference USA Championships that begin Thursday. The Mean Green will find out who their first-round match will be Monday. But they know for sure that the first-round match will begin at noon.
— From UNT sports information