Track and field
Relay teams get third, fourth place finishes
AUSTIN — The relay teams from North Texas track and field performed well in the finals Saturday at the 93rd Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays inside Mike A. Myers Stadium.
The Mean Green’s 4x400-meter relay group of Clayton Boyce, Jared Johnson, Heronn Harrison, Jr. and Davonye Jones clinched third place in a time of 3:07.88.
The 4x100-meter relay crew of Monica Johnson, Lyric Choice, Macy Burnham and Aneesa Scott finished fourth in 45.78 seconds.
“It was a much-improved Day 3 for the relay teams,” director of track and field Carl Sheffield said. “It was a fantastic effort against a quality field of competitors. Both teams rallied together to prove a point to themselves. Our upperclassmen really carry and motivate each other to be their best.
“The men’s 4x400 relay team moved to No. 2 all-time, just missing the record by .89 seconds. The women also moved into the top 10 performers’ list with their effort today. We’re really excited about how our season has begun. We look forward to our home meet in front of our parents and limited fans April 10.”
— From UNT sports information