Softball
Mean Green fall to No. 23 Iowa State
ARLINGTON — North Texas’ six-game win streak was snapped on Friday night as the Mean Green fell to No. 23 Iowa State 7-1 in the Boerner Invitational at UT Arlington. The Mean Green (9-4) will continue play in Arlington with a pair of games on Saturday. North Texas will take on Missouri State at 9 a.m. before taking on Wichita State at 2 p.m.
“Iowa State’s first three hitters are really good and we knew that,” coach Rodney DeLong said. “We didn’t have a good first inning and momentum is a big thing for us. We didn’t control the zone well and they made us pay. That’s a really good team over there and it’s good for us, we have to play a team like that and it will definitely make us better.”
The Cyclones (14-3) struck early in the matchup, scoring three runs in the first inning after a pair of bloop singles with two away. Iowa State was able to chase UNT starter Hope Trautwein after just three innings in which she surrendered four runs on five hits and striking out four.
With the loss, the Mean Green fall to 1-1 on the weekend and 0-3 against ranked opponents in the 2021 season. UNT also falls to 0-3 against Iowa State all-time at a neutral site.
— From UNT sports information