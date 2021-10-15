Volleyball
UNT dominates UAB for 5th straight C-USA win
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Rhett Robinson had 22 kills and Andrea Owens added 10 of her own as North Texas defeated UAB in straight sets (25-17, 25-21, 25-11) on Friday night.
The win gives the Mean Green (12-8, 5-2) their fifth straight conference win and their fifth win in their last six games overall. They hit .462 in the contest, including a whopping .519 in the third and final frame to complete the sweep.
Robinson hit .559 for the match, committing just three errors on 34 attacks. Owens had a .588 attack percentage, while Truli Levy also added seven kills on a .636 hitting percentage. Kaliegh Skopal helped set the offense with 33 assists.
Henrianna Ibarra paced the defensive effort with 11 digs.
UNT returns to action on Saturday at 1 p.m. when they face UAB in the second match of their two-match weekend series.
Soccer
UNT falls 2-1 at UAB
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — North Texas lost 2-1 Friday night at UAB. The Mean Green (7-4-3, 2-3-1 Conference USA) scored early with a ninth-minute goal by newcomer Jenna Sheely but couldn’t muster much more offense as they put just two more shots on goal over the final 81 minutes.
UNT led at the half but two second-half goals by the Blazers (4-8-2, 3-3-0) were the difference as UAB handed the Mean Green their third conference loss — the most they’ve had since 2013.
“I really liked the way we started the game with the early goal by Jenna and having the halftime lead,” coach John Hedlund said. “Unfortunately my starters ran out of gas late in the second half and we just didn’t have the depth tonight, especially leaving three quality players at home due to illness.”
North Texas stays on the road but has a week off before they take on Louisiana Tech in Ruston, Louisiana, next Friday.
Tennis
UNT has big second day at regionals
FORT WORTH — The North Texas tennis team had a big second day at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Texas Regional on Friday.
Liisa Vehvilainen and Jasmin Adams advanced to the round of 16 of the singles draw and three doubles teams advanced to the round of 32 of the doubles draw.
“It was a tough day with three matches but our amazing team gave me a lot of energy to go through and win all of my matches,” Vehvilainen said. “I have been struggling a little with my tennis ever since coming here, but the hard work that I have put in during practices is finally paying off and I’m feeling good on court.”
Vehvilainen advanced to the round of 16 after beating the tournament’s No. 6 seeded singles player, Federica Trevisan from Rice, 7-5 7-6(2). Adams also beat a Rice opponent. The freshman took down Diae El Jardi, 6-3 2-6 (10-7).
In doubles, Vehvilainen teamed up with Saki Oyama to advance to the round of 32 with a 8-3 win over a duo from Texas State.
Adams teamed up with senior Lucie Devier to beat a doubles team from ACU to get to the round of 32. Devier and Adams will advance to the round of 16 due to an injury to the would-be opponent.
Sophia Hummel and Likhitha Kalava also advanced to the round of the 16 of the doubles draw as they beat a duo from UTSA.
— From UNT sports information