Soccer
North Texas tops SFA, improves to 4-1-2
North Texas shut out Stephen F. Austin 3-0 at home Friday night.
UNT scored first in the seventh minute on a counterattack that was finished by senior Olivia Klein. The Mean Green (4-1-2) dominated possession and the attack the remainder of the game, finishing with 19 shot attempts to the Lumberjacks’ 3.
“It was a great result,” said Klein, who has now scored in consecutive matches for UNT. “We’re still missing some players but we played as a team, created chances and finished opportunities. I’m proud of our performance tonight.”
The Mean Green took a two-goal lead over SFA (1-4-1) in the 25th minute when midfielder Taylor Tufts broke down her defender in the 18-yard box, sprinted to the right, stopped, switched to her dominant left foot and blasted a goal past the Lumberjacks’ keeper on a tight angle. The goal was Tufts’ third of the year.
Then early in the second half the Mean Green’s Allie Byrd added to the score when she received a pass from Tufts inside the box, controlled the ball and found a pocket to fire a shot into the top left corner.
“We felt we needed to play well in these final two nonconference games and we definitely did that tonight,” Byrd said. “We start conference play next week and we have high expectations. We needed to see the ball go in the back of the net and we’re getting back to that.”
UNT hits the road Sunday to face Abilene Christian at 1 p.m. The Mean Green have never lost to ACU.
Then they’ll remain on the road to start league play as they travel to Florida Atlantic on Thursday night. UNT beat FAU in the 2019 Conference USA Tournament finals, 5-2.
North Texas is now 9-1 all-time versus SFA.
Volleyball
UNT splits pair to open North Texas Challenge
The Mean Green split the first day of the North Texas Challenge, coming away with a win in straight sets over Jackson State (25-17, 25-13, 25-21) before falling to Montana State (25-15, 22-25, 25-17, 20-25, 10-15) in a five-set battle.
Sarah Haeussler finished the day with 26 total kills, which included a .793 attack percentage over the course of both games. She tied her career high in kills with 18 in the loss to Montana State.
Avery McCrillis finished with a double-double in the second match, obliterating her previous career high of nine kills with 20 along with 10 digs. She put together a 29-kill effort combined over the two matches.
Coach Andrew Palileo says he was proud of the individual performances of his players, but emphasized more needed to be done to win both matches.
“I thought Avery did a really good job tonight,” Palileo said. “We’re happy with the way she played. [Haeussler] also had two really good matches, but middle blockers don’t win games for you alone. We didn’t get enough swings on the outside, and then we just broke down a little bit on our passing and on our defensive side.”
Kaliegh Skopal paced the passing attack with 34 assists in the first match and 53 in the second, two short of her career high of 55.
The Mean Green close out the North Texas Challenge on Saturday afternoon against Abilene Christian, with the match scheduled to start at 1 p.m.
Tennis
UNT tennis team starts season with 11 wins
CORPUS CHRISTI — On the first day of the fall tennis season Friday, UNT went 11-1 at the Contender CrossFit Islander Open at Texas A&M Corpus Christi.
UNT’s freshmen went a perfect 6-0 in the multi-flight singles and doubles event.
The Mean Green competed against opponents from UTSA, Sam Houston State, UT Rio Grande Valley, Incarnate Word, Tyler Junior College, UT Tyler, Lamar and Texas A&M Kingsville.
“We played with a lot of heart and it felt great to be out there competing again,” assistant coach Rodrigo de Almeida said. “We could see the hard work from the summer paying off in some of the courts and we look forward to seeing how the rest of the tournament unfolds.”
Last season’s Conference USA Newcomer of the Year began this season right where she left off last season, as a winner. Senior Lucie Devier paired with freshman Jasmine Adams to pick up a dominating 8-3 win in doubles and then in singles had a straight-set win, 6-2, 6-3.
The Mean Green this season have added three freshmen to the program who all join UNT with immense experience. Likhitha Kalava from India, Adams from Australia and Liisa Vehviläinen of Finland are the North Texas newcomers. The three of them combined went undefeated in their six matches on Friday.
“It was encouraging to watch our freshmen win every match decisively today and display their talent and commitment from the first ball,” de Almeida said. “It’s been a great test for our team to play in this hot weather and it will make us stronger overall.”
The 2020 C-USA Newcomer of the Year Maria Ponomareva also had a strong start to her senior season. Ponomareva paired with freshman Kalava won their morning doubles match 8-5 and then in singles won in straight sets 6-3, 7-5.
UNT will be back in action Saturday for day two.