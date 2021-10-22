RUSTON, Louisiana — North Texas picked up three crucial points on the road Friday night with a 2-1 win at Louisiana Tech and in doing so clinched a spot in the 2021 Conference USA Championship in November.
The Mean Green (8-4-3, 3-3-1 C-USA) scored two second-half goals on Friday to beat the Lady Bulldogs. Allie Byrd scored right after halftime in the 48th minute on a corner kick off a Taylor Tufts assist. It was her league-leading 10th of the season.
Then at the hour mark, Madi Drenowatz gave UNT the lead over Louisiana Tech (5-8-3, 1-4-2) with her eighth goal of the season.
The Mean Green hung on to beat the Lady Bulldogs and clinch a spot in the upcoming conference tournament in Boca Raton, Florida.
“I’ll say LA Tech is as good if not better than any team we have played in conference this fall,” UNT coach John Hedlund said. “Steve has done a tremendous job in a very short time and the future is very bright for LA Tech. I’m very proud of my players as well, we were down a goal at halftime and we changed a few things up and my team really responded with a great second-half performance to get the 2-1 win.”
UNT is back in action Thursday night to host Rice for the final regular-season match of the year. UNT will honor its three seniors: Olivia Klein, Steph Starr, Hanna Banks and Connor Barker.
Volleyball
UNT volleyball falls to UTSA, snapping C-USA win streak
North Texas had three players finish with double-figure kills, but it wasn’t enough as the Mean Green fell to UTSA in four sets (14-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-20) on Friday afternoon.
The loss snaps a seven-game conference winning streak for the Mean Green and a five-game winning streak overall. UNT had not lost in conference action since Sept. 26, a span of nearly a month.
“Give UTSA credit, they played hard and they played well,” coach Andrew Palileo said.
Rhett Robinson still managed to contribute a game high 27 kills on a .396 attack percentage, while Andrea Owens tallied 12 kills and Sarah Haeussler added 10. Truli Levy and Alysha Johnson each posted five kills in the defeat.
The Mean Green have just one more home game left as they get ready to face Tarleton on Thursday at 7 p.m.