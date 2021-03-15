Golf
Strong 2nd round sends UNT up leaderboard
LAFAYETTE, La. — The North Texas men’s golf team used a second-round, 4-under-par 284 to move up the leaderboard in the second of two rounds at the Louisiana Classics on Monday at Oakbourne Country Club, and junior Lenny Bergsson tallied six birdies in that second round to move into a tie for 12th place on the leaderboard heading into Tuesday’s final round, which will be televised on ESPN+.
The No. 38 Mean Green’s 4-under was tied for the third-best second round score in the field of 14 teams and helped UNT move up four spots on the leaderboard from its Round 1 standing earlier in the day.
“Overall, we are doing better controlling what we can control,” UNT coach Brad Stracke said. “I was impressed with how the guys came back in the second round today and am looking forward to tomorrow.”
Bergsson, who led the Mean Green showing last week at the Trinity Forest Invitational, fired a second-round 68 to get himself to 1-under and within five shots of a four-way tie atop the leaderboard. Freshman Vicente Marzilio shot a 2-under 70 in the opening round and ended his day with a 2-over 74 to sit at even-par and tied for 18th. Fellow freshman Nikhil Gopal sits at 2-over par and tied for 28th after an up-and-down second round that featured an eagle on the Par-5 11th hole. Senior Viktor Forslund also carded an eagle on the par-4 fifth hole and is at 5-over, along with redshirt senior Sean Wilcox.
The Mean Green will conclude the tournament on Tuesday with television coverage beginning at 9:30 a.m. on ESPN+. They will be paired with Louisiana-Monroe and Rice and will tee off in five threesomes beginning on Hole 1 at 8:15 a.m.
Volleyball
Robinson, offense shine in 3-1 win over La. Tech
Junior Rhett Robinson was named to the 2020-21 Conference USA All-Preseason Team prior to the season. On Monday afternoon against Louisiana Tech, the local talent showed why.
Robinson notched 24 kills and a .632 attack percentage during a 25-11, 25-12, 23-25, 25-23 over the Lady Techsters. Robinson’s .632 attack percentage ranks fourth in program history in the rally era (since 1999). The junior outside hitter also surpassed 900 career kills, the 12th player in program history to reach the 900 mark.
“We’ve been trying to hit more efficient,” Robinson said. “Today, especially in the first two sets, everything was in sync.”
The Mean Green have now won 14 consecutive meetings against the Lady Techsters, and UNT coach Andrew Palileo improved to 14-0 all-time against Louisiana Tech. UNT has not lost to Louisiana Tech since 2006.
“I thought we played a very clean match through the first two sets,” Palileo said. “We were playing really hard before we lost a little bit of momentum in the third set, but it was nice to see our girls rebound the way they did in the fourth set to get the win.”
Just one day after hitting .432, the Mean Green put together another efficient offensive attack on Monday with a .442 hitting percentage. In addition to Robinson’s stellar afternoon, Valerie Valerian totaled 13 kills, 11 digs and a .391 attack percentage. Valerian moved into seventh in program history in career digs (1,063), surpassing Shelby Tamura.
Up next, UNT will square off with Texas Tech at 5 p.m. Wednesday, in the final home match of the 2020-21 season.
— From UNT sports information