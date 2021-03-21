Denton, TX (76205)

Today

Rain this morning...becoming windy with thunderstorms likely by evening. A few storms may be severe. High 63F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then becoming clear after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.