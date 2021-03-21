Volleyball
UNT sweeps Southern Miss for 4th win in row
HATTIESBURG, Miss. — North Texas’ offense continued to sizzle on Sunday afternoon during a three-game sweep (25-19, 25-20, 28-26) over Southern Miss, extending the Mean Green’s win streak to four matches.
The Mean Green (10-9, 5-6 Conference USA) outhit the Golden Eagles .333 to .216. UNT has recorded a hitting percentage over .325 in four straight matches, the most since 2017.
“I thought we came out a little sluggish and impatient with what we wanted to start out with,” UNT coach Andrew Palileo said. “We figured it out a little bit, but we hit well enough offensively that it pulled us through the match. We’re excited about the win, but we know we can play better tomorrow if we clean up a few things.”
Rhett Robinson and Valerie Valerian led the Mean Green with 14 kills apiece. Valerian had the most efficient performance since her return to the team with a season-high .429 attack percentage.
UNT and the Golden Eagles will play the second match of their back-to-back on Monday at 11 a.m. With a win, the Mean Green would advance to the Conference USA Tournament.
Women’s golf
Mean Green take
sixth in Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. — The North Texas women’s golf team shot a 301 in the final round of the MountainView Collegiate on Sunday at The Preserve Golf Club and finished in sixth place at 15-over par.
The 30th-ranked Mean Green entered the day in a tie for fifth with No. 9 Baylor, but dropped five shots behind the Bears into sixth of the 14-team field that included eight teams ranked in the top 50, including tournament champion and eighth-ranked Oklahoma State.
Senior Lauren Cox led the Mean Green on the day with an even-par 72 and was the top finisher on the weekend as she tied for 20th at 2-over par.
“We did not play our best today, but overall, we should not get hurt in the national rankings,” coach Michael Akers said. “There were some very difficult hole locations, and the wind picked up during the round. We look forward to hosting some extremely good teams next week and hope to pick up some quality wins.”
UNT will return to action at The Bruzzy, the Mean Green’s home tournament, March 28-29 at Lantana Golf Club in Argyle.
