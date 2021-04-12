Women’s golf
Women’s golf team scores win over TCU
FORT WORTH — The UNT women’s golf team had one final tune-up for the Conference USA tournament on Monday when it traveled to Hawks Creek Golf Club to take on No. 44 TCU in a match.
The Mean Green, ranked 33rd nationally, defeated the Horned Frogs, 5-2, behind wins from Lauren Cox, Audrey Tan, Katie Finley, Emilie Ricaud and Marija Jucmane.
The Mean Green will travel to Fort Myers, Florida, for the C-USA tournament at Verandah Club from April 19-21, with an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament already assured and looking to secure the first conference C-USA championship in program history.
Softball
Mean Green run-rule UAPB for series sweep
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — North Texas finished off a three-game sweep of Arkansas-Pine Bluff with an 8-0 run-rule victory on Monday afternoon, moving its win streak to five games. The Mean Green now will turn their attention to a midweek matchup with UT-Arlington on Wednesday night before their second Conference USA series of the year in El Paso this weekend.
Ariel Thompson got the start for the Mean Green and picked up her first win of the year with four innings of scoreless softball, allowing just one hit and striking out seven UAPB hitters. Bailey Tindell threw one inning of relief in her second outing of the season, allowing just one hit and inducing a double play.
UNT struck first in the game with a three-run first that was started with an RBI fielder’s choice for Rayna Lewis before a sacrifice fly by Ashlyn Walker and a fielder’s choice by Kalei Christensen plated the second and third runs of the inning. The Mean Green added a run in the second after Tuesday DerMargosian reached on an error and eventually came around to score on a sacrifice fly by Tayla Evans.
Thompson retired the first six batters she faced before an infield single gave UAPB its first baserunner of the day. At the end of the game, Pine Bluff would only get one runner to second base after a stolen base in the fifth.
Lewis blew the game wide open with a three-run home run in the fourth inning to put the Mean Green ahead 7-0 before a Tarah Hilton single in the fifth pushed across the eighth run of the game.
— From UNT sports information