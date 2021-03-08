Volleyball
Mean Green drops second match to Rice
HOUSTON — North Texas dropped the second match of its back-to-back series against Rice in three sets, 25-20, 25-20, 25-19, on Monday at Tudor Fieldhouse.
The Mean Green struggled to keep up with an offensive attack from Rice that produced a .323 attack percentage on the afternoon. The Owls also accumulated 20 more kills than the Mean Green.
In each of the three sets, UNT and Rice were tied past the halfway mark of the set. However, Rice would go on a late 4-1 run to down the Mean Green late in each set.
“They [Rice] are a really talented team,” UNT coach Andrew Palileo said. “Rice made several really gutsy plays throughout the match, and we didn’t make the big plays when we needed to. ”
Redshirt junior Henrianna Ibarra led the Mean Green with 16 digs in the back row. Senior middle blocker Miranda Youmans, who has been playing some of her best volleyball of the season, finished the day with five kills and a .455 attack percentage.
Sarah Haeussler added four blocks for UNT on the defensive side of the net.
For the 12th time in 15 matches during 2020-21, Rhett Robinson headlined the Mean Green attack with a team-high 10 kills.
UNT fell to 6-9 on the season and 2-6 in Conference USA play.
The Mean Green will host No. 6 Baylor at 6 p.m. Friday before hosting Louisiana Tech on Sunday and Monday.
Men’s golf
Freshmen again lead the way for UNT golf
DALLAS — The North Texas men’s golf team followed a hot start to Monday’s second round of play at the Trinity Forest Invitational with some trouble on the back nine, but the Mean Green are still good in position heading into Tuesday’s final round thanks to a couple of freshmen.
Nikhil Gopal, playing in his first collegiate tournament after enrolling in January, is still leading the way for the Mean Green on the overall leaderboard at 2-over and is tied for 11th place, while fellow freshman Vicente Marzilio, who is playing in just his second collegiate tournament, had the Mean Green’s best round of the day with his 1-over 72 and is currently tied for 18th with teammate Lenny Bergsson.
The Mean Green, ranked 18th in the country, dropped three spots to fifth place at 17-over, just four shots off the second-place number. No. 13 SMU, playing on its home course, is leading the tournament at 4-under par.
“We had a great start today but lost some momentum on the back side,” UNT coach Brad Stracke said. “I hope to regain that momentum tomorrow in some challenging high winds.”
The Mean Green will be paired on Tuesday with Sam Houston and No. 38 TCU.
Tennis
Mean Green fall 4-3
to Memphis at home
A courageous performance by UNT came up just short Monday as the Mean Green fell 4-3 to Memphis at home.
UNT (2-7) was playing its second match in as many days and needed to squeeze every ounce of energy out on to the court. The Mean Green took the Tigers (3-9) to a third set in five of the six singles matches but couldn’t make the plays late in many of the third sets to win after earning the critical doubles point victory early on.
Playing through discomfort and pain, junior Lucie Devier did all she could, including serving underhand, to keep her own singles match going and not concede a quick point to try to give her teammates a chance to finish their matches. Senior Nidhi Surapaneni made quick work of her opponent to tie the match at 2-2. Devier’s long battle allowed sophomore Kexuan Zhou to finish her match and give the Mean Green a 3-2 lead.
However, Memphis grabbed the two final points of the match with victories on court four and then ultimately the match winner at court two.
UNT will host Tulane at 3 p.m. Friday.