Sophia Hagstrom had 12 kills and Katie Butler registered five aces as the North Texas volleyball team swept Abilene Christian in straight sets (25-20, 25-19, 25-21) on Saturday afternoon.
Hagstrom had a team-high .375 attack percentage in the win. She was closely followed in the kills column by Avery McCrillis, who followed up her 20 kill performance last night with 11 kills against ACU.
Sarah Haeussler and Truli Levy also added seven kills each.
Henrianna Ibarra anchored the defensive effort for the Mean Green, coming away with 16 digs. Kaliegh Skopal also posted seven digs, along with a game-high 33 assists.
North Texas now turns their attention to the Redbird Classic next weekend, hosted by Illinois State. The Mean Green face the tournament hosts to start at 10 a.m. Friday.
Cross country
Mean Green claim men’s title at UTA meet
GRAND PRAIRIE — North Texas cross country opened their 2021 season with a men’s team and individual title as Erika Barrett earned an individual top-10 finish and personal record Saturday at the UTA Season Opener at Lynn Creek Park.
The Mean Green men boasted the top three finishers with Braden Lange winning the 5K in 14:47.2, Caleb Bouchard placing second in 14:49.3 and Jack Beaumont finishing third in 14:56.3. UNT earned the men’s title with 22 points with UTA in a distance second with 54.
“I think we have a lot deeper team this year,” Lange said. “We have a lot of guys close together. It’s good to have some company the whole time throughout the race.”
Barrett improved upon her 5K time by nearly 70 seconds to grab 10th place in 18:19.6. The UNT women completed the race with 96 points as SMU claimed first with 22.
Also finishing in the men’s top 10 were Alec Esposito (seventh, 15:08.1) and Luke Canon (ninth, 15:12.2).
North Texas heads to the Texas A&M Invitational on Sept. 25.