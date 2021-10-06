The Mean Green fell to No. 12 Baylor in straight sets (19-25, 10-25, 20-25) Wednesday night in front of a sellout crowd at the North Texas Volleyball Center.
Rhett Robinson led the team with 17 kills and nine digs, while Andrea Owens added five of her own on 15 attacks.
“We had moments where we can hang with the best teams,” coach Andrew Palileo said. “But there’s just too many moments where we’re not playing tough and consistently. That’s what we’re trying to get better at.”
The Mean Green jumped out to an early 4-1 lead in the first set, but were quickly caught up to by the Bears. Baylor paced the set the rest of the way, but never led by more than five until the final point.
The second set was dominated by Baylor, who used runs of 7-0, 3-0, 5-0 and 4-0 to keep distance between themselves and the Mean Green, who managed only 10 total points in the frame.
The third set proved to be much closer, despite Baylor starting with a 3-0 lead. UNT held close throughout, using a 4-0 run after a timeout in the later stages to stay close to the Bears. However, Baylor ended the game on a 5-2 run to claim its ninth win of the season.
Katie Butler helped anchor the offensive effort for the Mean Green with 20 assists. Aleeyah Galdeira helped on the defensive end with eight digs.
Next, the Mean Green turn their attention back to conference play as they welcome Southern Miss for two games this weekend, with the first at 6 p.m. Friday.