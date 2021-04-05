Men’s golf
Mean Green open play in Bayou City Collegiate
PEARLAND — The North Texas men’s golf team sits at 6-over par in eighth place after the two-round opening day of the Bayou City Collegiate Classic after registering scores of 287 and 295, respectively, on Monday. The final round is set for Tuesday morning at Westwood Golf Club, a new course in the Houston area.
The Mean Green were led once again by junior Lenny Bergsson, who’s been the team’s top player so far this spring. Bergsson shot a 70-73 and is tied for 17th at 1-under heading into Tuesday. He is followed up by freshman Vicente Marzilio, whose 74-70 has him at even par and tied for 25th place.
“Lenny and Vicente played solid golf and were a lot of fun to watch,” coach Brad Stracke said. “I know the entire team will play better tomorrow.”
The Mean Green will conclude play in the tournament Tuesday morning, when they’ll be paired with Rice with tee times from the first hole beginning at 7:30 a.m.
