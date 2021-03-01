Volleyball
UNT falls to UTEP in hard-fought match
The North Texas volleyball team fell to UTEP, 16-25, 25-15, 26-28, 25-21, 15-13, on Monday afternoon in the second match of a back-to-back with its Conference USA rivals.
The loss for North Texas (5-7, 2-4 C-USA) came just 24 hours after defeating the Miners (5-4, 4-2 C-USA) in a five-set thriller. Overall, the Mean Green dropped to 3-2 in five-set matches in 2020-21.
Outside hitter Rhett Robinson led the Mean Green with 24 kills on a career-high 66 attacks. Robinson added another three blocks and five digs. The Krum native tallied 49 kills and eight blocks in the two matches against UTEP this week.
Sophomore middle blocker Alysha Johnson caught fire early and notched a season-high eight blocks to go along with five kills. Freshman Kenzie Smith set several career highs with eight kills, five blocks and a .316 hitting percentage.
Kaliegh Skopal finished with 46 assists and 10 digs, while Barbara Martin added her fourth double-double of the year with 11 kills and 16 digs.
Up next, UNT will host Oklahoma at 5 p.m. Thursday.
— From UNT sports information