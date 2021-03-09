Women’s golf
North Texas women head to final round
SAN ANTONIO — Junior Katie Finley shot two 1-over 73s and is alone in second place, while the North Texas women are in third place heading to Wednesday’s final round of the Maryb S. Kauth Invitational at San Antonio Country Club.
The Mean Green, who entered the tournament ranked No. 29 nationally, are one shot back of second-place Texas Tech (No. 31) and just five back of tournament host and leader UT San Antonio. Finley led the field in birdies in the first two rounds with seven and was tied for second in Par-5 scoring at 1-under par. Finley trails leader Sofia Garcia, of Texas Tech, by four shots heading into the final round.
“We certainly struggled today overall,” UNT head coach Michael Akers said. “Katie did a great job and played well in both rounds. Patty had a triple-bogey in Round 1 then had three birdies in a row to make up for it. The good news is, we are in a great position to win. As I love to say, we are right where we want to be. Our tendency is to really play well in the final round.”
UNT has three other golfers in the top 20 entering Wednesday’s final round, which will begin with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. Junior Patricia Sinolungan is tied for 12th at 6-over, senior Lauren Cox is tied for 17th at 8-over and junior Audrey Tan is tied for 19th at 9-over.
— From UNT sports information
Men’s golf
Men battle windy conditions
DALLAS — The North Texas men’s golf team battled windy conditions in Tuesday’s final round of the Trinity Forest Invitational and shot a final-round 294 to finish in eighth place of 15 teams at 27-over par.
The Mean Green were led by junior Lenny Bergsson, who shot a final-round 1-over 72 to finish the tournament at 5-over par in a tie for 17th place. Freshmen teammates Nikhil Gopal and Vicente Marzilio finished tied for 20th at 6-over par in the Mean Green’s spring tournament debut, which also marked Gopal’s first collegiate tournament.
The Mean Green, who entered the tournament ranked No. 18 nationally, started the tournament in great shape and were in second place after the first round and pulled within one shot of leader and eventual champion SMU, the tournament host, early in the second round.
“I feel like we had a solid game plan and the guys were ready to compete this week,” UNT head coach Brad Stracke said. “We were in great shape after the first 25 holes, only one back from the lead, and then we seemed to lose a little confidence after that point. I was surprised we didn’t finish stronger because I am confident in my team. I am excited that we will get after it again at the Louisiana Classic on Monday.”
— From UNT sports information