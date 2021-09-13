The UNT women’s golf team opened their season at Robson Ranch’s Wildhorse Golf Club at the Sam Golden Invitational on Monday — a tournament North Texas is hosting for the first time.
The Mean Green, the defending Conference USA champions, sit at 1-under par after the first day’s two rounds of play, and they’re tied for ninth with Kansas State — six shots back of sixth-place Tulsa.
UNT was led by Audrey Tan, who is tied for 10th at 5-under after a 6-under 66 in Round 2, when she had an eagle at the Par 5 12th hole. Patricia Sinolungan is tied for 31st at even-par after back-to-back 72s, and Shreya Pal is tied for 38th at 1-over after shooting a 70-75 in her Mean Green debut as a part of the team lineup. Ellie Roth, a transfer from Kansas, played as an individual but is tied for 26th at 1-under par.
The Mean Green will be paired on Tuesday with Purdue and Mississippi State, as all teams will tee off at 8:30 a.m., in a shotgun start.
UNT men open play at Maridoe Collegiate
CARROLLTON — The UNT men’s golf team began its season on Monday at the Maridoe Collegiate Invitational, as part of a loaded field filled with highly ranked teams from last year’s end-of-season rankings and several of the country’s top collegiate players.
The Mean Green were led by Lenny Bergsson, who shot a 1-over 73 with a birdie on the fifth hole and a pair of bogeys on 10 and 15. Sean Wilcox shot a 3-over 75, buoyed by a trio of birdies, and reigning Conference USA champion Vicente Marzilio shot a 4-over 76. UNT shot a 15-over 303 and is tied for 11th place with SMU, as no teams finished the day under par. The Mean Green are just six shots off the sixth-place teams of Florida Gulf Coast and Texas A&M.
The Mean Green will continue play on Tuesday in Round 2 and will be paired with Florida Gulf Coast and Howard and begin teeing off at 8 a.m., with 10-minute intervals.