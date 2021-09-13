DRC_Mean Green
Tan leads way for UNT women at Sam Golden

The UNT women’s golf team opened their season at Robson Ranch’s Wildhorse Golf Club at the Sam Golden Invitational on Monday — a tournament North Texas is hosting for the first time.

The Mean Green, the defending Conference USA champions, sit at 1-under par after the first day’s two rounds of play, and they’re tied for ninth with Kansas State — six shots back of sixth-place Tulsa.

UNT was led by Audrey Tan, who is tied for 10th at 5-under after a 6-under 66 in Round 2, when she had an eagle at the Par 5 12th hole. Patricia Sinolungan is tied for 31st at even-par after back-to-back 72s, and Shreya Pal is tied for 38th at 1-over after shooting a 70-75 in her Mean Green debut as a part of the team lineup. Ellie Roth, a transfer from Kansas, played as an individual but is tied for 26th at 1-under par.

The Mean Green will be paired on Tuesday with Purdue and Mississippi State, as all teams will tee off at 8:30 a.m., in a shotgun start.

UNT men open play at Maridoe Collegiate

CARROLLTON — The UNT men’s golf team began its season on Monday at the Maridoe Collegiate Invitational, as part of a loaded field filled with highly ranked teams from last year’s end-of-season rankings and several of the country’s top collegiate players.

The Mean Green were led by Lenny Bergsson, who shot a 1-over 73 with a birdie on the fifth hole and a pair of bogeys on 10 and 15. Sean Wilcox shot a 3-over 75, buoyed by a trio of birdies, and reigning Conference USA champion Vicente Marzilio shot a 4-over 76. UNT shot a 15-over 303 and is tied for 11th place with SMU, as no teams finished the day under par. The Mean Green are just six shots off the sixth-place teams of Florida Gulf Coast and Texas A&M.

The Mean Green will continue play on Tuesday in Round 2 and will be paired with Florida Gulf Coast and Howard and begin teeing off at 8 a.m., with 10-minute intervals.

— From UNT sports information

