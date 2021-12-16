North Texas head softball coach Rodney DeLong announced the team’s 2022 schedule Wednesday. It features four preseason tournaments, nine matchups with Big 12 schools and eight series against Conference USA foes.
“This year’s schedule is extremely tough. With where we’re at — a pretty young team but I feel like a pretty talented team — there’s a lot we can gain from playing a tough schedule. Several top-10 teams are on the schedule. Several power-five teams are on the schedule. A lot of good mid-majors. We’re excited about it. We’re looking forward to the competition, and ultimately, it’s just an attempt to grow our team, and it gives us a chance at an at-large bid for the NCAA Tournament.”
The Mean Green will open the season with the McNeese State Tournament from Feb. 11-13 with matchups against Tulsa, Texas Southern, Louisiana Lafayette and McNeese. The following weekend will be the Tracey Beard Classic in Melissa, Texas, featuring four opponents over a 28-hour stretch, and North Texas will follow it up with a stop in Austin for a matchup with Texas on the 23rd.
UNT will then host the North Texas Invitational from Feb. 25-27 against Yale, Creighton and San Diego State before traveling to Lubbock for the Texas Tech Tournament, which includes Southern University, on March 5 and 6. UNT will return home for another game against Texas on the 9th.
The conference season will open on March 11 with a series in Hattiesburg, Miss., against Southern Miss, and every weekend from then until April 22 will feature another Conference USA opponent. In between are home matchups with Oklahoma State and Oklahoma and a trip to Lawrence, Kansas for a three-game series against the Jayhawks.
The Mean Green will host a total of six mid-week games, four home series and two tournaments. Once the regular season finishes with a home series against Marshall, North Texas will host the Conference USA tournament from May 11-14.