Track and field
Walker improves record, Hill grabs first
WACO — UNT’s Haley Walker improved on her school record in the hammer throw with a toss of 56.61 meters during day one of the Michael Johnson Invitational hosted by Baylor at Clyde Hart Track & Field Stadium on Friday.
Walker eclipsed her previous mark of 56.11 meters set last week at the North Texas Classic to secure fourth place. Sydney Rogers threw a personal record of 42.60 meters in javelin to finish fifth, while Skyler Guillot recorded a mark of 40.79 for sixth.
Zion Hill captured first place in javelin at 67.89 meters, and Cody Bullard was the runner-up in pole vault at a height of 5.06 meters.
The invitational continues Saturday with field events beginning at 10 a.m. and running events at 1:30 p.m.
— From UNT sports information