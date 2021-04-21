Softball
Mean Green split pair with Tarleton
STEPHENVILLE — North Texas split a midweek doubleheader with Tarleton State to close out a 10-game stretch on the road. The Mean Green (25-10, 6-2 C-USA) won Game 1 7-2 before Tarleton State (15-29, 3-6 WAC) walked off in Game 2 to win 4-3.
The loss in Game 2 ended the Mean Green’s win streak at 11 games, tying the program best that was set in 2014. UNT will return home this weekend for the first time since April 3 to host Southern Miss for a four-game set on Saturday and Sunday.
“We just didn’t get it done,” coach Rodney DeLong said. “We weren’t very good at the plate all day. We had two good innings in the first game but then went to sleep and put it on cruise control, there’s no excuse for that. We’ve been playing good, we just didn’t have it mentally today”
North Texas got the day started by tying the program-best 11-game win streak with a 7-2 win powered by a trio of home runs from DerMargosian, Evans and Hilton and a complete-game outing from GiGi Wall.
Wall picked up her 10th win of the year after allowing just two earned runs, walking one and striking out seven. It’s the third consecutive start where Wall has pitched at least five innings and picked up a win.
In Game 2, a late-inning offense push was not enough for North Texas as they fell to Tarleton State in walk-off fashion. Janie Worthington got the start for the Mean Green and threw four innings, allowing one earned run and striking out seven. Bailey Tindell provided two innings of relief in which she gave up one unearned run and struck out a pair. Wall was tagged with the loss after just retiring one batter in the seventh inning and surrendering two runs.
— From UNT sports information