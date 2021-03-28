Women’s golf
Cox earns record day, UNT in 2nd at tourney
ARGYLE — The North Texas women’s golf team began their final tournament before the Conference USA tournament as it opened play at its host tournament, The Bruzzy, on Sunday at Lantana Golf Club.
The 38th-ranked Mean Green are in second place after 36 holes on Sunday, as they sit at 5-under par heading into Monday’s final round. No. 7 Oklahoma State is in first place at 19-under.
UNT is four shots clear of third-place and 33rd-ranked Oklahoma after senior Lauren Cox had another record-setting day. The most decorated player in program history matched her career-low round, which was previously set two years ago on the same course and tournament when she shot an opening-round 66, which also tied the tournament record. Cox is at 7-under par after her 66-71 for a 36-hole score of 137, which tied her own program record for low-36 score back in the 2018-19 season.
”Today was a solid day,” UNT head coach Michael Akers said. “Basically, we want to break par every round, and we did that in both rounds today. Lauren really likes Lantana, and it shows in her scores.”
The Mean Green also got a 1-under-par day from junior Audrey Tan, who is tied for 10th, and an even-par day from junior Katie Finley, who is tied for 15th. Sophomore Marija Jucmane, who is competing as an individual, is tied for sixth at 2-under par.
The Mean Green will be paired with Oklahoma State and Oklahoma on Monday and will tee off from Holes 1-3.
Women’s tennis
Devier clinches Tennis’ fourth-straight win
”I am very happy with how our players fought and stayed composed,” Akers said. “The wind blew opposite of normal and the team adjusted well. Tomorrow, we will play one shot at a time and see where we end up.”
SAN ANTONIO — Lucie Devier clinched the Mean Green tennis team’s 4-3 win over UTSA Sunday afternoon with a dominating third-set victory at the top of the North Texas singles lineup.
After dropping a narrow second-set 7-6, Devier resiliently fought back and overwhelmed her opponent 6-0 in the third set to deliver UNT its fourth straight win.
“Our team is amazing,” Devier said. “We started today in doubles really bad but we competed so hard in singles and didn’t give UTSA a chance. We were resilient and fought with persistence.” North Texas (6-9) was creamed by the Roadrunners (7-9) in doubles.
UTSA beat the Mean Green in doubles at No. 1, 6-1, and at No. 2, 6-0, to take the early 1-0 lead. But the Mean Green didn’t fold after the horrid start.
Two quick victories in singles by Maria Ponomareva and Saki Oyama not only gave UNT a 2-1 but it completely changed the energy and momentum of the match. The slow start was forgotten and now the pressure was on UTSA to hold off the streaking Mean Green.
“Our team is amazing and fought so hard in singles on every court,” Devier said.
After a straight set victory by Sophia Hummel that gave UNT three points and put them one away from clinching the victory, Devier dropped her second set in a tiebreak.
With all the other courts finishing in straight sets and the match tied 3-3, everyone turned to court No. 1 where Devier took a breath and unleashed on her opponent.
Needing a victory, Devier overpowered her opponent in the third set to a tune of 6-0 to clinch the victory for UNT.
“Clinching today’s win was the best feeling I’ve had here at UNT so far,” Devier, a newcomer, said. “I am so proud of our team and of course myself. We are looking forward to continuing our winning streak.”
North Texas returns home next as they host Tulsa at 11 a.m. on April 3. It’s the first of three straight home matches for the Mean Green to end the regular season before hosting the conference tournament starting April 22.
From UNT sports information